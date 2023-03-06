The Players Championship tees off March 10 live on Philippine TV

MANILA, Philippines – Even without Tiger Woods or defending champion Cameron Smith (who decamped for the LIV tour) in the play, the field for The Players Championship at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Verde Beach, Florida, from March 9-12 is deep and talented.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Scottie Scheffler still lead a star-studded field that includes former The Players Championship winners Justin Thomas, Kim Si-Woo and Jason Day. Also seeded to win are Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau.

Kurt Kitayama, who made a birdie in the 71st hole and was par for Hole 72 to beat McIlroy for the recently concluded Arnold Palmer Invitational, is also part of the field of 144 players.

Furthermore, this year’s purse is the largest with an overall US $25 million with the winner taking home US $4.5 million.

Since The Players Championship made its home at TPC Sawgrass in 1982, the course is regarded as one of the toughest courses to navigate on the PGA Tour for a combination of its length of 7,189 yards and playing as a par 72, but also the 88 bunkers and 17 water hazards not to mention the Florida weather that occasionally affects the tournament conditions

Filipino golf fans will be treated to what is regarded as “the fifth major” by golfers and enthusiasts alike when the tournament is televised over the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the on the TapGo TV application 1 a.m. Friday.

The other air dates include March 11 at 1 a.m., March 12 at 2 a.m. and March 13 at 1 a.m.