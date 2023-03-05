^

Sports

Abando, Anyang rule as EASL champs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 5, 2023 | 8:24pm
Abando, Anyang rule as EASL champs
Rhenz Abando
Facebook / Anyang KGC

OKINAWA – After back-to-back NCAA championships with Letran, Rhenz Abando celebrated a new milestone as his Korean club, Anyang KGC, reigned supreme in the East Asia Super League.

With the high-flying Abando contributing 11 points in 21 minutes, Anyang beat domestic rival Seoul SK Knights, 90-84, to scoop up the gold in the EASL’s Champions Wee Sunday night at the Okinawa Arena.

Abando had four in the final canto as he joined Omari Spellman, Darryl Munroe and Park Ji Hoon in fending off the Knights’ furious rally from 14 points down en route to the title clincher.

As conquerors of the EASL’s maiden featuring elite teams from Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, Abando and co. banked $250,000.

Seoul settled for the $100,000 runner-up purse.

Munroe top-scored for the champs with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists while Spellman banged in 19-11, Byeon rifled in 16 and Park matched Abando’s output in stamping their class on the Knights.

Sun Hyung Kim (25) and Jameel Warney (22) showed the way in this failed title bid.

Anyang created separation with as 24-10 exchange in the second quarter and kept its rivals at bay the rest of the way.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
EASL: Tamayo shines in Golden Kings' win over Fubon Braves

EASL: Tamayo shines in Golden Kings' win over Fubon Braves

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Though finishing the group stage undefeated, Ryukyu will settle for the battle for third as a superior quotient set up an...
Sports
fbtw
Magsayo loses to pressure-fighting Figueroa

Magsayo loses to pressure-fighting Figueroa

By Dino Maragay | 8 hours ago
Magsayo showed promise early in the fight as he tagged Figueroa with solid shots to the head, but the tough Mexican persisted...
Sports
fbtw

All’s fair in Champions Week

By Joaquin M. Henson | 3 days ago
With Greater China (Macau, Hong Kong and the Mainland), Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines represented in the EASL Champions Week now on its second day of hostilities here, the eight referees assigned by FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
'Parang sinipa na kami': Belen admits loss to UST a rude awakening for defending champs NU

'Parang sinipa na kami': Belen admits loss to UST a rude awakening for defending champs NU

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After winning 20 straight games dating back to UAAP Season 82, the Lady Bulldogs are suddenly looking vulnerable in their...
Sports
fbtw
Canino, Lady Spikers tower over Blue Eagles for solo UAAP lead

Canino, Lady Spikers tower over Blue Eagles for solo UAAP lead

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The ace rookie scored a career-high 23 points in just three sets as DLSU rose to the top of the standings with a 3-0 slate....
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
La Salle ends two-game skid, sinks Adamson to clinch first win in UAAP men's football

La Salle ends two-game skid, sinks Adamson to clinch first win in UAAP men's football

1 hour ago
Coming from back-to-back losses, the Green Booters eager to make up for lost points and they did so with a two-goal cushion...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle ends losing streak against Ateneo in men's volleyball

La Salle ends losing streak against Ateneo in men's volleyball

1 hour ago
After taking the first set with ease, the Green Spikers banked on the Blue Eagles’ late errors to turn a 30-31 disadvantage...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco jolts Phoenix to stay in hunt for playoff bonus

Meralco jolts Phoenix to stay in hunt for playoff bonus

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
KJ McDaniels flaunted an all-around game of 19 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, four steals and five blocks as the Bolts...
Sports
fbtw
Amid criticism, Adamson's Tubu lets her game do the talking

Amid criticism, Adamson's Tubu lets her game do the talking

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
As she eases into her role, some fans have resulted into ad hominem criticism of Tubu. The San Marcelino-based spiker possesses...
Sports
fbtw
Fighting Maroons lean on each other, UP community amid controversy

Fighting Maroons lean on each other, UP community amid controversy

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Scoring their breakthrough win of the tournament at the expense of the UE Lady Warriors, the Diliman-based volleybelles said...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with