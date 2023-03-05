Abando, Anyang rule as EASL champs

OKINAWA – After back-to-back NCAA championships with Letran, Rhenz Abando celebrated a new milestone as his Korean club, Anyang KGC, reigned supreme in the East Asia Super League.

With the high-flying Abando contributing 11 points in 21 minutes, Anyang beat domestic rival Seoul SK Knights, 90-84, to scoop up the gold in the EASL’s Champions Wee Sunday night at the Okinawa Arena.

Abando had four in the final canto as he joined Omari Spellman, Darryl Munroe and Park Ji Hoon in fending off the Knights’ furious rally from 14 points down en route to the title clincher.

As conquerors of the EASL’s maiden featuring elite teams from Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, Abando and co. banked $250,000.

Seoul settled for the $100,000 runner-up purse.

Munroe top-scored for the champs with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists while Spellman banged in 19-11, Byeon rifled in 16 and Park matched Abando’s output in stamping their class on the Knights.

Sun Hyung Kim (25) and Jameel Warney (22) showed the way in this failed title bid.

Anyang created separation with as 24-10 exchange in the second quarter and kept its rivals at bay the rest of the way.