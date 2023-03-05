^

Sports

La Salle ends two-game skid, sinks Adamson to clinch first win in UAAP men's football

Philstar.com
March 5, 2023 | 8:20pm
La Salle ends two-game skid, sinks Adamson to clinch first win in UAAP men's football
Mohammad Almohjili
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — De La Salle University secured its first full points in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Football Tournament with a 3-0 victory over Adamson University, Sunday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Coming from back-to-back losses, the Green Booters eager to make up for lost points and they did so with a two-goal cushion by halftime.

Paolo Gabriel Go opened the scoring in the 15th minute while Mohammad Almohjili doubled the Taft-based side’s cushion with a penalty in the 44rd minute.

“Of course (the result) takes all the stress from everybody, from the players to the coaching staff, but we should have done much better. You know that I’m never satisfied,” said De La Salle coach Hans-Peter Smit.

“We’re at the negatives. We wanted to at least get the zero (goal difference) or get a one up but, of course, Adamson is not gonna lie down. Well, it’s a good start. Hopefully, it brings the morale boost all the way to the next games.”

Come the second half, Christian Peñalosa sealed the victory for the Green Booters with a cool finish in the 60th minute. After sealing its first win, La Salle hopes that it can build on this result starting with University of Santo Tomas on the horizon.

“UST is a physical team so we need to up our ante with regards to not just our play but our physicality also,” added Smit.

Adamson (0 points) will face Far Eastern University this Thursday at 4:00 PM. On the other hand, La Salle (3 points) will return to action on Sunday against UST at 6:00 PM.

DLSU XI: Mangaoang (GK), Umilin, Anoh, Cruel, Almohjili, Penalosa, Go, Posadas, Isaac, Eduave, Atienza, Marfiga (C).

AdU XI: Suarez (GK), Doctora, Francisco, Jayaon, Jose, Mahinay, Parao, Banagodos, Tirado, Villanueva, Sabaulan.

FOOTBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
EASL: Tamayo shines in Golden Kings' win over Fubon Braves

EASL: Tamayo shines in Golden Kings' win over Fubon Braves

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Though finishing the group stage undefeated, Ryukyu will settle for the battle for third as a superior quotient set up an...
Sports
fbtw
Magsayo loses to pressure-fighting Figueroa

Magsayo loses to pressure-fighting Figueroa

By Dino Maragay | 8 hours ago
Magsayo showed promise early in the fight as he tagged Figueroa with solid shots to the head, but the tough Mexican persisted...
Sports
fbtw

All’s fair in Champions Week

By Joaquin M. Henson | 3 days ago
With Greater China (Macau, Hong Kong and the Mainland), Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines represented in the EASL Champions Week now on its second day of hostilities here, the eight referees assigned by FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
'Parang sinipa na kami': Belen admits loss to UST a rude awakening for defending champs NU

'Parang sinipa na kami': Belen admits loss to UST a rude awakening for defending champs NU

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After winning 20 straight games dating back to UAAP Season 82, the Lady Bulldogs are suddenly looking vulnerable in their...
Sports
fbtw
Canino, Lady Spikers tower over Blue Eagles for solo UAAP lead

Canino, Lady Spikers tower over Blue Eagles for solo UAAP lead

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The ace rookie scored a career-high 23 points in just three sets as DLSU rose to the top of the standings with a 3-0 slate....
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Abando, Anyang rule as EASL champs

Abando, Anyang rule as EASL champs

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With the high-flying Abando contributing 11 points in 21 minutes, Anyang beat domestic rival Seoul SK Knights, 90-84, to scoop...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle ends losing streak against Ateneo in men's volleyball

La Salle ends losing streak against Ateneo in men's volleyball

1 hour ago
After taking the first set with ease, the Green Spikers banked on the Blue Eagles’ late errors to turn a 30-31 disadvantage...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco jolts Phoenix to stay in hunt for playoff bonus

Meralco jolts Phoenix to stay in hunt for playoff bonus

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
KJ McDaniels flaunted an all-around game of 19 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, four steals and five blocks as the Bolts...
Sports
fbtw
Amid criticism, Adamson's Tubu lets her game do the talking

Amid criticism, Adamson's Tubu lets her game do the talking

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
As she eases into her role, some fans have resulted into ad hominem criticism of Tubu. The San Marcelino-based spiker possesses...
Sports
fbtw
Fighting Maroons lean on each other, UP community amid controversy

Fighting Maroons lean on each other, UP community amid controversy

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Scoring their breakthrough win of the tournament at the expense of the UE Lady Warriors, the Diliman-based volleybelles said...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with