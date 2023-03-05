La Salle ends two-game skid, sinks Adamson to clinch first win in UAAP men's football

MANILA, Philippines — De La Salle University secured its first full points in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Football Tournament with a 3-0 victory over Adamson University, Sunday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Coming from back-to-back losses, the Green Booters eager to make up for lost points and they did so with a two-goal cushion by halftime.

Paolo Gabriel Go opened the scoring in the 15th minute while Mohammad Almohjili doubled the Taft-based side’s cushion with a penalty in the 44rd minute.

“Of course (the result) takes all the stress from everybody, from the players to the coaching staff, but we should have done much better. You know that I’m never satisfied,” said De La Salle coach Hans-Peter Smit.

“We’re at the negatives. We wanted to at least get the zero (goal difference) or get a one up but, of course, Adamson is not gonna lie down. Well, it’s a good start. Hopefully, it brings the morale boost all the way to the next games.”

Come the second half, Christian Peñalosa sealed the victory for the Green Booters with a cool finish in the 60th minute. After sealing its first win, La Salle hopes that it can build on this result starting with University of Santo Tomas on the horizon.

“UST is a physical team so we need to up our ante with regards to not just our play but our physicality also,” added Smit.

Adamson (0 points) will face Far Eastern University this Thursday at 4:00 PM. On the other hand, La Salle (3 points) will return to action on Sunday against UST at 6:00 PM.

DLSU XI: Mangaoang (GK), Umilin, Anoh, Cruel, Almohjili, Penalosa, Go, Posadas, Isaac, Eduave, Atienza, Marfiga (C).

AdU XI: Suarez (GK), Doctora, Francisco, Jayaon, Jose, Mahinay, Parao, Banagodos, Tirado, Villanueva, Sabaulan.