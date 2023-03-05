^

Amid criticism, Adamson's Tubu lets her game do the talking

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 5, 2023 | 7:22pm
Adamson's Trisha Tubu
MANILA, Philippines — There's a lot of noise surrounding Adamson ace rookie Trisha Tubu on social media as she begins her seniors career with the Lady Falcons in UAAP Season 85.

As she eases into her role, some fans have resulted into ad hominem criticism of Tubu. The San Marcelino-based spiker possesses strong physical attributes, and she has been on the receiving end of some undue insults.

However, Tubu isn't keen on paying any attention to the noise. She came to Adamson to play volleyball, and that's exactly what she aims to do.

"In the first place po, wala na akong magagawa sa sasabihinng mga tao then ang kailangan ko lang naman po is yung team and kung ano man po yung sinasabi sa labas, labas na po ako. Wala naman ako magagawa sa sasabihin nila ganun. Kailangan ko lang gawin is maglaro para sa team," said Tubu.

"Naniniwala na lang po ako sa mga naniniwala sa akin. Hindi ko naman po kailangan yung sasabihin ng iba kaya thankful pa rin ako sa kanila dahil nandiyan sila nakasuporta sa akin even na negative yung sinasabi nila," she continued.

Tubu has helped Adamson to a 2-1 slate early as they also showed defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs a tough fight, dragging their foes to a five-set thriller.

Now with her career in full swing, Tubu simply sticks to playing her best for Adamson. With the negative comments, she simply turns it to motivation.

"Opo actually mas gusto ko nakakabasa ng mga ganun kasi parang nabuboost ako sa mga sinasabi nila kasi alam kong marami pa akong kayang gawin sa court," she said. "Pwedeng mabaliktad yun sa positive po na sinasabi nila sa akin."

She also gained a formidable ally as well, with Petro Gazz middle blocker Remy Palma came to her defense on social media as well.

Though words continued to be hurled at the Lady Falcons' wing spiker, she simply brushes them all off.

"Since high school naman po ganyan na rin so bago po ako bumalik ngayon sa college expect ko na po yung sasabihin ng tao," Tubu said.

"Nasa mindset ko na lahat yun na pag pinakinggan ko at nagpaapekto ako lang din mahihirapan tsaka yung team kaya ginagawa ko na lang ding motivation yung mga yun para iangat yung level ng confidence ko," she added.

Tubu and the rest of the Lady Falcons shoot for their third win of the season when they face the UST Golden Tigresses on Wednesday, March 8.

