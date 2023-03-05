Fighting Maroons lean on each other, UP community amid controversy

A supporter of the UP Women's Volleyball Team holds up a banner reading "Save UPWVT" during UP's match against the UE Lady Warriors in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — The UP women's volleyball team remains steadfast in its UAAP Season 85 campaign even as issues surround the team because of alleged mismanagement.

Scoring their breakthrough win of the tournament at the expense of the UE Lady Warriors, the Diliman-based volleybelles said they keep themselves zeroed in on their play while also pursuing the right thing.

In the delicate balancing act, Nina Ytang and Abi Goc said that they lean on each other as teammates to keep themselves going in the right direction.

"Siguro, normal naman sa kahit sinong UAAP team na magkaroon ng kani-kanialng problema. Kami as a team, na normal na team lang din sa UAAP, nagkakaroon lang din kami ng mga problema namin sa team at sa ibang bagay bagay. Thankful din kami kasi andiyan kami para sa isa't isa, mga teammates namin... Thankful ako kasi hindi kami nagpapaapekto sa mga nangyayari sa amin," said Ytang after scoring 20 points against the Lady Warriors.

Goc, a seasoned veteran, resonated with Ytang's sentiments and bared that it was just as important that the team advocated for themselves.

Accusations of mismanagement included mishandling of funds and the team manager allegedly pinning blame on the players for losses in their games.

"As a senior po yun po kasi yung kailangan namin like kami we fought for our rights and we are thankful for the coaches and UP community and everyone who are fighting for us," said Goc.

"And kami po pag nasa loob ng court we need to focus, we need to work on everything and labas po doon yung nangyayari. Ginaguide namin yung isa’t isa actually lalo na po ngayon mas kailangan namin magstrive more para ipanalo pa yung mga remaining games," she added.

But the team doesn't stand alone, as the UP community also continues to stand firm behind them. In the game earlier, with the players wearing pink accessories to celebrate women's month and signify their fight against mismanagement, some supporters also came clad in pink. Banners also read "Save UPWVT".

"Sobrang thankful po kasi ang UP community never nila kaming iniwan and as a senior po and five years in UP, sobrang sarap na ipaglaban yung university para sa community," said Goc.

"Salamat po sa lahat ng sumuporta pa rin sa team namin. Men’s and women’s po we are thankful. Support all sports po."

Now bearing a 1-2 slate, Ytang, Goc and the rest of the Fighting Maroons hope to keep things going when they face defending champion NU on Wednesday, March 8.