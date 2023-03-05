^

Rivalry match worth the wait as La Salle's Canino dazzles against Ateneo

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 5, 2023 | 6:12pm
MANILA, Philippines — DLSU Lady Spikers ace rookie Angel Canino soared in the first of many rivalry games against the Ateneo Blue Eagles as she hammered down 23 points in three sets in their first round encounter in UAAP Season 85 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Continuing her trend of big games for the Taft-based squad, Canino asserted her might over their seasoned rivals.

As she made her transition to the women's team, the wing spiker said that experiencing her first game against the Blue Eagles was well worth the wait.

"Syempre po, masaya, kasi nga, it's a different thing if rivalry po kayo. Pero at the same time, may pressure din. Pero hindi namin inaano yung pressure... Masaya naman po ako na nakalaban ko yung Ateneo na sobrang tagal ko pong inantay," said Canino, who fired off eight points in the opening set alone.

Even as she scored at will against a hapless Blue Eagles side, Canino deflected credit to her teammates as well. This, after being named Player of the Game for the third straight contest.

"I think all deserved the POG, kasi lahat po kami nagcontribute sa court," she said.

The up-and-coming star maintained that she also wasn't keen on tallying a career performance for herself.

Rather, she was simply trying to contribute in any way that she could to the Lady Spikers' cause.

"Actually, hindi ko din ineexpect at saka hindi ko po binibilang yung points ko. Basta makacontribute lang po ako inside the court," she said.

"Inaalalahanan ko lang po yung sarili ko na gawin nga po yung tama sa loob ng court para makatulong sa team ko. Yun lang, wala na po akong iniisip na parang, ah okay, nakaganto akong points."

Still, Canino's impact on the court cannot be denied as she consistently stars for the Lady Spikers who are now alone atop the standings of UAAP Season 85 with a 3-0 slate.

