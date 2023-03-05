Go fails to get going, limps to T-70th in New Zealand Open

MANILA, Philippines — Lloyd Go’s bid for a strong finish in the New Zealand Open ended in a disappointing final round crash as he hobbled with a 75 and ended up tied at 70th in the $1 million event topped by veteran campaigner Brendan Jones of Australia at the Millbrook Resort in Arrowtown Sunday.

Jones, a 15-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, flourished in a solid backside rally that featured three birdies as he battled back from three down and from joint fourth to clinch the victory with a closing 66 for a 72-hole total of 266. He beat compatriot John Lyras and three others by three.

Lyras also fought back with a 64 to tie local bet Ben Campbell, Korean Jaewoong Eom and Japanese Tomoyo Ikemura, who carded 66, 67 and 68, respectively, at 269.

Third round leader Shae Wools-Cobb cracked under pressure and bombed out with a triple bogey-marred 78, tumbling to joint 26th instead at 274.

Go had hoped to rebound from a pedestrian even-par 71 Saturday after a fiery 66 in the second round but got off to a shaky start and never recovered. He bogeyed the first two holes and dropped two more on Nos. 6 and 7 in a birdie-less frontside 40.

He birdied the 12th but double-bogeyed No. 14 before gaining another stroke on the 17th for a 35 and a 75. The Cebuano ace wound up with a 284.

Meanwhile, Go heads to the International Series Thailand beginning Thursday (March 9) at the Black Mountain in Hua Hin, with the Asian Tour’s fifth leg, offering $2 million, also featuring veteran campaigners Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que.