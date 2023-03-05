^

Canino, Lady Spikers tower over Blue Eagles for solo UAAP lead

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 5, 2023 | 5:09pm
Angel Canino
MANILA, Philippines — Angel Canino asserted her dominance over the Ateneo Blue Eagles to tow the DLSU Lady Spikers to a three-set victory, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

The ace rookie scored a career-high 23 points in just three sets as DLSU rose to the top of the standings with a 3-0 slate. They remain as the only undefeated team so far in the season after the UST Golden Tigresses nipped defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs in five sets on Saturday.

For the third straight game, Canino clinched Player of the Game (POG) honors but deflected the credit to her teammates.

"I think all deserved the POG, kasi lahat po kami nagcontribute sa court," she said.

Canino scored eight points in a pace-setting opener where DLSU mounted a big lead early. Midway through the set, the Lady Spikers were ahead, 18-10, after a Jolina Dela Cruz crosscourt hit.

Dela Cruz also provided the attack to clinch the opening set, 25-16, off of a crosscourt hit.

It was virtually the same story as La Salle zoomed to big leads early in the second and third sets as Ateneo struggled to catch up.

Dela Cruz likewise scored the game winner on a down the line hit.

La Salle has now won their last 11 games against rivals Ateneo with the streak dating back since UAAP Season 79.

Canino, who delivered the goods for La Salle all game long, scored her 23 points off of 21 attacks, one block, and one ace.

Playing supporting role was Dela Cruz who finished with 13 markers and Thea Gagate added 10 of her own.

La Salle's blocking stood tall as they finished with nine blocks in the quick victory. They also scored 49 attack points against Ateneo's 27.

A bright spot for Ateneo was Faith Nisperos who finished with 11 markers.

La Salle hopes to keep it going against the still winless UE Lady Warriors while Ateneo will look for a rebound win over the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Wednesday, March 8.

