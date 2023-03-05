Kingad hopes latest win propels him back to ONE world title conversation

MANILA, Philippines — Danny Kingad made a case for himself to get back into the conversation for the ONE Flyweight World Championship with a streak-busting win over Eko Roni Saputra in ONE Fight Night 7 last weekend.

In an impressive outing after a lengthy layoff, Kingad showed his wares against the Indonesian fighter who entered their fight on a seven-bout win streak.

The Team Lakay fighter showed immense development in his ground game as he dominated all areas of their contest.

Though he was forced to wait a little longer for his return to action with an earlier scheduled fight in December getting cancelled, Kingad said that it was key for his victory as he got to prepare better this time around.

"Long long process din eh. Long training kaya for me, it's okay. Kasi yan talaga yung ginagawa ko palagi eh. Nag-tetraining lang ako, then waiting for the competition and nung na-cancel yung fight ko nung Last December, parang sinabi ko lang sa sarili ko, I think I need more to train," Kingad told Philstar.com.

"Baka, may ibibigay na mas malakas kesa sa kanya kaya nacancel yung fight na 'yun. 'Yun yung pinasok ko lang sa isip ko. Then, it's okay for me na delayed yung fight, cancelled yung fight. But yun, panalo pa rin tayo," he continued.

With the win, Kingad was able to defend his place in the ONE athlete rankings for the flyweight division. He remains the third-ranked contender for the crown.

As he found himself back in the win column, Kingad said he hopes to make a bigger splash.

"'Yung naging underdog ako kay Saputra, parang feeling ko dun is talagang ayaw kong ibigay yung rank ko talaga. Yun yung pumunta sa isipan ko. Gusto ko talagang idefend yung rank ko para hindi ako mawala sa rankings and yun nga, eto nga, dito nagsisimula yung step para maging isang world champion at makuha natin yung belt," he said.

The Team Lakay ward also said he's ready anytime to get back into the ONE Circle after his impressive showing and seeks to face the other contenders ranked higher than him.

"Yung wishlist ko kasi, waiting ako sa ano eh, yung maglalaro kay [Demetrious] Johnson and [Adriano] Moraes, or kay Reece [McLaren] and kay Kairat [Akhmetov] kasi maglalaro sila sa May," said Kingad.

"Waiting ako dun and watching for them kung sino man sa kanila ang ibibigay, at least, I will prepare for it properly para isang step ulit yun."

As it stands, the Philippines has no reigning world champions in the Singapore promotion. Kingad, and bantamweight contender Stephen Loman who recently got called out by champion Fabricio Andrade, will hope to end the drought.