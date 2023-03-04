EASL: Tamayo shines in Golden Kings' win over Fubon Braves

MANILA, Philippines — Carl Tamayo made up for his quiet debut with the Ryukyu Golden Kings with an efficient showing in his team's 83-78 win over the Taipei Fubon Braves to end the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week Group Stage in Okinawa on Saturday.

Though finishing the group stage undefeated, Ryukyu will settle for the battle for third as a superior quotient set up an all-Korea final with the Anyang KGC facing the Seoul SK Knights in the final day of the tiff on Sunday.

Related Stories Anyang hands SMB 55-point loss as PBA teams go winless in EASL

Tamayo chipped in 13 points, two rebounds, and one block in 15 minutes of play off of the bench.

Ryukyu pulled away in the contest with a third salvo where they outscored the Fubon Braves, 23-8.

Jack Cooley paced Ryukyu in the victory with 24 points, 13 boards, three assists, three steals, and a block.

Tamayo, along with Anyang's Rhenz Abando, will be the Philippines' bets in the final day of the EASL Champions Week as both teams from the PBA, the San Miguel Beermen, and the TNT Tropang Giga, finished winless in the group stages and bowed out early.

Ryukyu's Tamayo faces off against PBA Commissioner's Cup runners-up Bay Area Dragons in the battle for third.