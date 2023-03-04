'Parang sinipa na kami': Belen admits loss to UST a rude awakening for defending champs NU

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs have been dragged down from their mountaintop after suffering a five-set loss against the UST Golden Tigresses in UAAP Season 85 on Saturday.

After winning 20 straight games dating back to UAAP Season 82, the Lady Bulldogs are suddenly looking vulnerable in their bid to retain their crown.

Reigning UAAP MVP Bella Belen said that the loss gives the defending champions a hard pill to swallow.

"Ang sabi sa amin kanina, it's a wake up call sa amin. Hindi [na] po wake up. Kasi yung Adamson, parang kinalabit na kami. Pero ngayon, parang sinipa na kami. Kumbaga para magising na kami," said Belen after the game.

"Hindi porket na-sweep namin last season ay magiging madali sa amin ngayon. So dapat, dapat mag-prepare kami ng mas maayos." she added.

In the fifth set, the Lady Bulldogs shot themselves in the foot with an error-prone outing as they gave away six points in just that period.

Now with the win streak already behind them, the Lady Bulldogs can shift their focus to developing themselves further.

"Sa training nga, balik kami. Kasi yung training namin before at sa ngayon, feeling ko magkaiba eh." said Belen.

"So, yun nga, itong pagkatalo namin, wake up call sa amin. Hindi kami dapat makampante dahil sa nangyari sa amin last season and macha-challenge kami this season."

Belen and the NU Lady Bulldogs will try to return to the win column when they face the UP Fighting Maroons on Wednesday, March 8.