UST's Alessandrini admits feeling panic after injury scare vs NU

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 8:06pm
UST's Alessandrini admits feeling panic after injury scare vs NU
Milena Alessandrini
MANILA, Philippines — UST Golden Tigresses middle blocker Milena Alessandrini confessed that she was fearful for her health when she faced an injury scare in the fourth set of their five-set win over the NU Lady Bulldogs in UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday.

Early in the fourth set, Alessandrini had to be assisted off of the court after an awkward landing on a block attempt as the set was tied at 6-all.

The Filipino-Italian was visibly shaken and was reduced to tears.

After the game, Alessandrini said that her mind flashed back to her previous season-ending injuries which sidelined her twice in the UAAP before.

"I was very scared when I went down I thought in my mind something serious again, how can I survive again to face another injury?," said Alessandrini.

But she was able to return for the winner-take-all fifth set, and even stepped up to the plate and scored some crucial points -- including a dump that gave UST an 13-8 lead.

Alessandrini was able to regain her bearings with the help of her coaches.

"I prayed and the coaches helped me to recover to treat my ankle. I really wanted to give my contribution to the team and so I played with a very big heart." she continued.

As it stands, Alessandrini says that she has yet to determine the severity of the injury, if it'll even bother her during their next games. 

Right now though, she simply wants to relish in the victory that busted NU's 20-game win streak.

"I don't know right now, I can't feel anything. I don't know later. But right now I'm just happy." she said.

Alessandrini will hope to be back in top form when the Golden Tigresses face the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday, March 8.

