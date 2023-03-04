Golden Tigresses snap NU's 20-game win streak in five set thriller

The UST Golden Tigresses celebrate after scoring a point against the NU Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The mighty NU Lady Bulldogs have now fallen as the UST Golden Tigresses won in a thrilling five-setter, 25-23, 27-25, 17-25, 22-25, 15-11, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

Handing the Lady Bulldogs their first loss since 2019, and putting an end to a 20-game win streak, the Golden Tigresses dug deep to pull out the victory even as they squandered an early 2-0 match lead.

Related Stories Lady Falcons swoop down on Lady Tams for bounce back win

"Ups and downs 'yung flow ng game. 'Yun 'yung mga undertakings na kailangan naming i-overcome," said UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes.

"Noong nawala 'yung middle [blocker] namin, talagang nag-struggle kami so ganoong ka-importante ang middle namin kasi stable. Stable ang wing spikers... I think [it was a] bad game para kay NU. [Pero] kahit bad game, napakahirap manalo sa kanila. Every single point kailangang trabahuhin," he added.

In the deciding fifth set, UST pounced on an error-prone NU side which gave away six points through its miscues in that period.

Veterans Eya Laure and Milena Alessandrini, along with rookie Regina Jurado provided the offense all game long and helped UST produce a pivotal 8-1 run to turn the tables on the defending champions after a 5-2 start by the Lady Bulldogs in the fifth set.

In the end game, UST maintained its composure after NU saved two match points.

Laure scored on a block point on Alyssa Solomon's spike to seal the streak-busting win for Espana.

FINAL: UST snaps NU’s 20-game win streak as they beat the Lady Bulldogs in five sets, 25-23, 27-25, 17-25, 22-25, 15-11!



Laure blocked Solomon to clinch the match for the Tigresses | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #UAAPSeason85 pic.twitter.com/zJ4gw5I79f — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) March 4, 2023

Coincidentally, it was also the Golden Tigresses who last beat the Lady Bulldogs back in April 27, 2019, in UAAP Season 81 when they won in four sets, 27-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16.

Despite the loss, NU pulled out all the stops to try to keep their streak going as they fought themselves back from a 0-2 deficit — a situation which they haven't been in since UAAP Season 82.

UST actually had a chance to close the match in the fourth set when they tied the set late, 22-all, after a net touch was called on the Lady Bulldogs.

But the defending champions were able to churn out three straight points punctuated by an attack error by Imee Hernandez to extend the match to a winner-take-all fifth set, 25-22.

Laure and Jurado finished with 18 points each while Alessandrini added 14 points. The Fil-Italian returned to start in the fifth after an injury scare early in the fourth set.

SET 4: Alessandrini is assisted off of the court after a bad landing on a block attempt, set is tied at 6-6



It can be recalled that Alessandrini missed multiple UAAP seasons due to a knee injury | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #UAAPSeason85 pic.twitter.com/TFsUzDJvh3 — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) March 4, 2023

Solomon paced the Lady Bulldogs in the losing effort with 22 points while Bella Belen added 17 markers of her own.

Erin Pangilinan chipped in 13 points as well.

With the result of the game, both teams are now 2-1 and forge a triple-tie in the standings with the Adamson Lady Falcons.

The DLSU Lady Spikers are now the only team without a loss in the season at 2-0. They battle rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles on Sunday.

UST will look to ride the momentum of this big win when they face the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday, March 8. NU, meanwhile, will attempt to rebound against the UP Fighting Maroons.