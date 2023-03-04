Saso fades with 72 as champ takes charge with 65 anew in Women's World Championship

Yuka Saso of Japan plays during round one of the HSBC Women's World Championship golf tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on March 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso failed to get going in soft, cold conditions to all but drop out of the title chase in the Women’s World Championship with a 72 in moving day at Sentosa’s Tanjong course in Singapore Saturday.

But defending champion and former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko came out of nowhere to take control with a fiery 65, birdying four of the first five holes then enduring another two-hour rain delay to gun down three more birdies in the last six holes and find herself on top of a world-class field in a long, long while.

It was actually the Solaire’s ambassadress’ second straight seven-under card in such tough conditions, pulling off a number of solid iron shots that set up birdie chances from close range and draining them.

She pooled a 202, including a mediocre 72 in the first round, and took a two-stroke lead over world No. 2 Nelly Korda, who birdied three of the last five holes, including the last two, to churn out a third straight 68 for a 204.

That set up a thrilling clash of two of the world’s best in the final round.

But while majority of the top contenders sustained their assault on the softened fairways and greens, Saso struggled with a three-birdie, three-bogey round as the 2021 US Women's Open champion fell to joint 13th with world No. 1 Lydia Ko, who shot a 70, at 209, now seven strokes off Ko.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker slowed down with a 236-yard driving clip after hacking it to around 266 yards in the first two days, hitting 10 fairways and missing just four greens. But she groped for her putting touch again, ending up with 32 putts to bow out of contention.

Despite Jin Young Ko’s big surge, however, the battle for top honors in the $1.8 million championship is expected to go down to the last shot or putt with a slew of top guns staying within striking distance to guarantee a wide open finish with any player capable of exploding in the last 18 holes that would merit a shot at the coveted crown.

First day leader Elizabeth Szokol carded a 70 but stood just three strokes off the new leader with a 205, the same output put in by fellow unfancied bet Allisen Corpuz, while Danielle Kang, who grabbed the halfway lead with a hot 63, proved cold this time, settling for a 72 to drop to solo fifth at 206.