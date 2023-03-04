^

Sports

Saso fades with 72 as champ takes charge with 65 anew in Women's World Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 5:27pm
Saso fades with 72 as champ takes charge with 65 anew in Women's World Championship
Yuka Saso of Japan plays during round one of the HSBC Women's World Championship golf tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on March 2, 2023.
ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso failed to get going in soft, cold conditions to all but drop out of the title chase in the Women’s World Championship with a 72 in moving day at Sentosa’s Tanjong course in Singapore Saturday.

But defending champion and former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko came out of nowhere to take control with a fiery 65, birdying four of the first five holes then enduring another two-hour rain delay to gun down three more birdies in the last six holes and find herself on top of a world-class field in a long, long while.

It was actually the Solaire’s ambassadress’ second straight seven-under card in such tough conditions, pulling off a number of solid iron shots that set up birdie chances from close range and draining them.

She pooled a 202, including a mediocre 72 in the first round, and took a two-stroke lead over world No. 2 Nelly Korda, who birdied three of the last five holes, including the last two, to churn out a third straight 68 for a 204.

That set up a thrilling clash of two of the world’s best in the final round.

But while majority of the top contenders sustained their assault on the softened fairways and greens, Saso struggled with a three-birdie, three-bogey round as the 2021 US Women's Open champion fell to joint 13th with world No. 1 Lydia Ko, who shot a 70, at 209, now seven strokes off Ko.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker slowed down with a 236-yard driving clip after hacking it to around 266 yards in the first two days, hitting 10 fairways and missing just four greens. But she groped for her putting touch again, ending up with 32 putts to bow out of contention.

Despite Jin Young Ko’s big surge, however, the battle for top honors in the $1.8 million championship is expected to go down to the last shot or putt with a slew of top guns staying within striking distance to guarantee a wide open finish with any player capable of exploding in the last 18 holes that would merit a shot at the coveted crown.

First day leader Elizabeth Szokol carded a 70 but stood just three strokes off the new leader with a 205, the same output put in by fellow unfancied bet Allisen Corpuz, while Danielle Kang, who grabbed the halfway lead with a hot 63, proved cold this time, settling for a 72 to drop to solo fifth at 206.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

UAAP, NCAA face sanctions

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
For refusing to recognize the Philippine National Volleyball Federation’s authority, NCAA and UAAP are likely to be stripped of access to the benefits of the National Sports Association.
Sports
fbtw

All’s fair in Champions Week

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
With Greater China (Macau, Hong Kong and the Mainland), Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines represented in the EASL Champions Week now on its second day of hostilities here, the eight referees assigned by FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 5 days ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo snags floor exercise gold in Doha

Carlos Yulo snags floor exercise gold in Doha

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Having qualified second to Israel's Artem Dolgopyat entering the final, the former world champion turned in a phenomenal exercise...
Sports
fbtw
UP looks to make Monteverde coach of UPIS team too

UP looks to make Monteverde coach of UPIS team too

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Monteverde was known as a champion high school basketball coach with the NU Bullpups before taking his services to UP where...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Anyang hands SMB 55-point loss as PBA teams go winless in EASL

Anyang hands SMB 55-point loss as PBA teams go winless in EASL

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Without the services of June Mar Fajardo who was out of the tournament due to injury, Anyang dictated the pace in the lopsided...
Sports
fbtw
PBA suspends, fines Bolts' Maliksi for incident with Converge's Ebo&ntilde;a

PBA suspends, fines Bolts' Maliksi for incident with Converge's Eboña

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Maliksi, who was also slapped with a Php 75,000 fine, was involved in a tussle with Converge's Barkley Eboña late in...
Sports
fbtw
Putting woes slow down Go, falls way off in New Zealand Open

Putting woes slow down Go, falls way off in New Zealand Open

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Go set out for the pivotal round exuding confidence coming off a fiery 66 card that netted him a spot in the weekend play...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons swoop down on Lady Tams for bounce back win

Lady Falcons swoop down on Lady Tams for bounce back win

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Lady Falcons, who were coming off of a gallant five-set stand against defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs, stamped class...
Sports
fbtw
Nets rally from 28 points down to stun Celtics

Nets rally from 28 points down to stun Celtics

3 hours ago
Mikal Bridges scored 38 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Cameron Johnson, celebrating his 27th birthday, added 20 points...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with