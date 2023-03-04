^

Sports

Anyang hands SMB 55-point loss as PBA teams go winless in EASL

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 5:13pm
Anyang hands SMB 55-point loss as PBA teams go winless in EASL
Rhenz Abando
Facebook / Anyang KGC

MANILA, Philippines — A sorry campaign from PBA teams in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week concluded on Saturday with the San Miguel Beermen absorbing a 55-point loss, 142-87, at the hands of Anyang KGC in Group A at the Okinawa Arena.

Without the services of June Mar Fajardo who was out of the tournament due to injury, Anyang dictated the pace in the lopsided victory.

In the opening canto, Anyang built a sizeable lead early as they ended the first period with double SMB's points, 40-20.

As the Korean side took the driver's seat, they never put their feet off of the gas pedal as they poured it on against the Beermen who also played without Chris Ross and Terrence Romeo.

Omari Spellman unleashed 53 points to go along with 13 boards for the monster double-double. He also had five assists and two steals.

Spellman led five Anyang players in twin digit scoring.

Rhenz Abando was the next highest scorer with 22 points on an efficient 9-of-15 shooting night. The NCAA champion added five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Cameron Clark and CJ Perez paced SMB who finish their EASL run at 0-2 with 35 and 26 points, respectively.

Because of the loss, both PBA teams finished without a win in their campaign in Japan.

The Beermen and TNT both end up in last place in their respective groups and will not be competing for either the championship or the battle for third place.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

UAAP, NCAA face sanctions

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
For refusing to recognize the Philippine National Volleyball Federation’s authority, NCAA and UAAP are likely to be stripped of access to the benefits of the National Sports Association.
Sports
fbtw

All’s fair in Champions Week

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
With Greater China (Macau, Hong Kong and the Mainland), Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines represented in the EASL Champions Week now on its second day of hostilities here, the eight referees assigned by FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 5 days ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo snags floor exercise gold in Doha

Carlos Yulo snags floor exercise gold in Doha

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Having qualified second to Israel's Artem Dolgopyat entering the final, the former world champion turned in a phenomenal exercise...
Sports
fbtw
UP looks to make Monteverde coach of UPIS team too

UP looks to make Monteverde coach of UPIS team too

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Monteverde was known as a champion high school basketball coach with the NU Bullpups before taking his services to UP where...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso fades with 72 as champ takes charge with 65 anew in Women's World Championship

Saso fades with 72 as champ takes charge with 65 anew in Women's World Championship

By Jan Veran | 54 minutes ago
It was actually the Solaire’s ambassadress’ second straight seven-under card in such tough conditions, pulling...
Sports
fbtw
PBA suspends, fines Bolts' Maliksi for incident with Converge's Ebo&ntilde;a

PBA suspends, fines Bolts' Maliksi for incident with Converge's Eboña

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Maliksi, who was also slapped with a Php 75,000 fine, was involved in a tussle with Converge's Barkley Eboña late in...
Sports
fbtw
Putting woes slow down Go, falls way off in New Zealand Open

Putting woes slow down Go, falls way off in New Zealand Open

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Go set out for the pivotal round exuding confidence coming off a fiery 66 card that netted him a spot in the weekend play...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons swoop down on Lady Tams for bounce back win

Lady Falcons swoop down on Lady Tams for bounce back win

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Lady Falcons, who were coming off of a gallant five-set stand against defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs, stamped class...
Sports
fbtw
Nets rally from 28 points down to stun Celtics

Nets rally from 28 points down to stun Celtics

3 hours ago
Mikal Bridges scored 38 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Cameron Johnson, celebrating his 27th birthday, added 20 points...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with