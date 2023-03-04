Anyang hands SMB 55-point loss as PBA teams go winless in EASL

MANILA, Philippines — A sorry campaign from PBA teams in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week concluded on Saturday with the San Miguel Beermen absorbing a 55-point loss, 142-87, at the hands of Anyang KGC in Group A at the Okinawa Arena.

Without the services of June Mar Fajardo who was out of the tournament due to injury, Anyang dictated the pace in the lopsided victory.

In the opening canto, Anyang built a sizeable lead early as they ended the first period with double SMB's points, 40-20.

As the Korean side took the driver's seat, they never put their feet off of the gas pedal as they poured it on against the Beermen who also played without Chris Ross and Terrence Romeo.

Omari Spellman unleashed 53 points to go along with 13 boards for the monster double-double. He also had five assists and two steals.

Spellman led five Anyang players in twin digit scoring.

Rhenz Abando was the next highest scorer with 22 points on an efficient 9-of-15 shooting night. The NCAA champion added five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Cameron Clark and CJ Perez paced SMB who finish their EASL run at 0-2 with 35 and 26 points, respectively.

Because of the loss, both PBA teams finished without a win in their campaign in Japan.

The Beermen and TNT both end up in last place in their respective groups and will not be competing for either the championship or the battle for third place.