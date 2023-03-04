^

Sports

PBA suspends, fines Bolts' Maliksi for incident with Converge's Eboña

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 4:58pm
PBA suspends, fines Bolts' Maliksi for incident with Converge's EboÃ±a
Allein Maliksi
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA has handed Allein Maliksi a one-game suspension on top of a fine for the altercation that marred the Meralco Bolts' game against the Converge FiberXers on Friday.

Maliksi, who was also slapped with a P75,000 fine, was involved in a tussle with Converge's Barkley Eboña late in overtime after the latter committed a hard foul with six seconds left in the ball game.

Maliksi charged against Eboña and held him by the neck before players and officials were able to pacify the situation.

The 35-year-old was ejected after incurring a flagrant foul penalty 2 for the incident.

Eboña, for his part, was given a flagrant foul penalty 1 for his involvement.

Just like in the ball game, the former FEU standout also gets a lower penalty as he was only given a warning and a P5,000 fine.

Maliksi will be serving his one game suspension when the Bolts face off against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters on Sunday, March 5.

