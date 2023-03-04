^

Sports

Putting woes slow down Go, falls way off in New Zealand Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 4:44pm
Putting woes slow down Go, falls way off in New Zealand Open
Lloyd Go

MANILA, Philippines — Lloyd Go grappled with his putter after a superb showing on the tricky greens in the second round Friday, ending up with an even par 71 and bowing out of contention after three rounds of the New Zealand Open now led by Aussie Shae Wools-Cobb at the Millbrook Resort in Arrowtown Saturday.

Go set out for the pivotal round exuding confidence coming off a fiery 66 card that netted him a spot in the weekend play of the $1 million event, but stumbled and bogeyed the first hole on a missed green mishap. He did make three one-putts to save pars on 3, 4 and 6 and birdied Nos. 13 and 16 to go one-under.

But he three-putted the 18th for a 37-35 and a three-day aggregate of 209, now 13 strokes behind Wools-Cobb, who fired a 65 to seize a two-shot lead over erstwhile leader Christopher Wood.

Wools-Cobb spiked his near-flawless 30-35 card with five straight birdies from No. 5 then rebounded from a miscue on No. 13 with birdies oin Nos. 14 and 16 to pull ahead at 196.

Wood birdied three of the last four holes to save a 68 for a 198 while Japanese Terumichi Kakazu grabbed the third spot with a 199 aggregate after a second straight 66.

Go wound up with 32 putts after a 27-putt showing in the previous round and though he moved to joint 56th, the lone Filipino entry in the fourth leg of this year’s Asian Tour lay too far behind to pose a threat.

The Cebuano ace, however, hopes to put it all together in the last 18 holes in an attempt to post a creditable showing and build some kind of momentum for the International Series Thailand set March 9-12 at the Black Mountain in Hua Hin where he will be joined in by compatriots and Asian Tour veterans Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

UAAP, NCAA face sanctions

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
For refusing to recognize the Philippine National Volleyball Federation’s authority, NCAA and UAAP are likely to be stripped of access to the benefits of the National Sports Association.
Sports
fbtw

All’s fair in Champions Week

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
With Greater China (Macau, Hong Kong and the Mainland), Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines represented in the EASL Champions Week now on its second day of hostilities here, the eight referees assigned by FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 5 days ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo snags floor exercise gold in Doha

Carlos Yulo snags floor exercise gold in Doha

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Having qualified second to Israel's Artem Dolgopyat entering the final, the former world champion turned in a phenomenal exercise...
Sports
fbtw
UP looks to make Monteverde coach of UPIS team too

UP looks to make Monteverde coach of UPIS team too

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Monteverde was known as a champion high school basketball coach with the NU Bullpups before taking his services to UP where...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso fades with 72 as champ takes charge with 65 anew in Women's World Championship

Saso fades with 72 as champ takes charge with 65 anew in Women's World Championship

By Jan Veran | 53 minutes ago
It was actually the Solaire’s ambassadress’ second straight seven-under card in such tough conditions, pulling...
Sports
fbtw
Anyang hands SMB 55-point loss as PBA teams go winless in EASL

Anyang hands SMB 55-point loss as PBA teams go winless in EASL

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Without the services of June Mar Fajardo who was out of the tournament due to injury, Anyang dictated the pace in the lopsided...
Sports
fbtw
PBA suspends, fines Bolts' Maliksi for incident with Converge's Ebo&ntilde;a

PBA suspends, fines Bolts' Maliksi for incident with Converge's Eboña

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Maliksi, who was also slapped with a Php 75,000 fine, was involved in a tussle with Converge's Barkley Eboña late in...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons swoop down on Lady Tams for bounce back win

Lady Falcons swoop down on Lady Tams for bounce back win

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Lady Falcons, who were coming off of a gallant five-set stand against defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs, stamped class...
Sports
fbtw
Nets rally from 28 points down to stun Celtics

Nets rally from 28 points down to stun Celtics

3 hours ago
Mikal Bridges scored 38 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Cameron Johnson, celebrating his 27th birthday, added 20 points...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with