Putting woes slow down Go, falls way off in New Zealand Open

MANILA, Philippines — Lloyd Go grappled with his putter after a superb showing on the tricky greens in the second round Friday, ending up with an even par 71 and bowing out of contention after three rounds of the New Zealand Open now led by Aussie Shae Wools-Cobb at the Millbrook Resort in Arrowtown Saturday.

Go set out for the pivotal round exuding confidence coming off a fiery 66 card that netted him a spot in the weekend play of the $1 million event, but stumbled and bogeyed the first hole on a missed green mishap. He did make three one-putts to save pars on 3, 4 and 6 and birdied Nos. 13 and 16 to go one-under.

But he three-putted the 18th for a 37-35 and a three-day aggregate of 209, now 13 strokes behind Wools-Cobb, who fired a 65 to seize a two-shot lead over erstwhile leader Christopher Wood.

Wools-Cobb spiked his near-flawless 30-35 card with five straight birdies from No. 5 then rebounded from a miscue on No. 13 with birdies oin Nos. 14 and 16 to pull ahead at 196.

Wood birdied three of the last four holes to save a 68 for a 198 while Japanese Terumichi Kakazu grabbed the third spot with a 199 aggregate after a second straight 66.

Go wound up with 32 putts after a 27-putt showing in the previous round and though he moved to joint 56th, the lone Filipino entry in the fourth leg of this year’s Asian Tour lay too far behind to pose a threat.

The Cebuano ace, however, hopes to put it all together in the last 18 holes in an attempt to post a creditable showing and build some kind of momentum for the International Series Thailand set March 9-12 at the Black Mountain in Hua Hin where he will be joined in by compatriots and Asian Tour veterans Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que.