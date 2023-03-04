^

Meralco Bolts distance themselves from Maliksi choking incident

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 12:19pm
Meralco Bolts distance themselves from Maliksi choking incident
Allein Maliksi
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts aired their sentiments on Saturday after one of the team's stars, Allein Maliksi, was involved in an altercation with Converge FiberXers' Barkley Eboña in their PBA Commissioner's Cup contest on Friday.

Maliksi was ejected on a flagrant two violation after seemingly choking Eboña in retaliation to a hard foul from the latter in overtime.

The Meralco guard had given the Bolts a 130-128 lead after hitting a triple with 30 ticks left in the ball game but he had to catch the rest of the contest in the locker room as he was tossed for his altercation with the former FEU standout.

Even as Meralco held on for the 132-129 win, the Bolts made sure to reprimand their player for his actions.

"While we stand by Allein, a teammate of good character, we also acknowledge that reacting to provocation does not reflect the culture we have built," the team said.

"We apologize to our fans and thank those who have expressed concern for Allein. Rest assured, the Meralco Bolts will continue to charge forward with the team values we embrace," they added.

The Bolts will look to put the incident behind them when they face the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters on Sunday, March 5, at the PhilSports Arena.

As it stands, Maliksi will not be seeing action for the Bolts in the said game as a flagrant two violation automatically means a suspension unless the violation is rescinded by the PBA Commissioner's Office.

