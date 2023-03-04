^

UP looks to make Monteverde coach of UPIS team too

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 10:14am
UP looks to make Monteverde coach of UPIS team too
UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde
MANILA, Philippines — UP Diliman Program Director for Basketball Bo Perasol has endorsed Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde to serve as the head tactician of the UPIS juniors basketball team, in an effort to integrate both programs.

In a statement released by the UP Men's Basketball Team Saturday, Perasol reportedly addressed a letter to UP President Atty. Angelo Jimenez for Monteverde's appointment.

Monteverde was known as a champion high school basketball coach with the NU Bullpups before taking his services to UP where he helped steer the team to its first UAAP championship in 36 years.

With the goal of having a sustainable program until the seniors team, Perasol wants Monteverde to call the shots — as he's also known for producing blue-chip recruits like Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, Harold Alarcon and Terrence Fortea to name a few.

"To ensure sustainability of the program, especially now that UP’s aspirations are high, is to have an integrated and well-coordinated basketball program from high school to college," Perasol said in his letter.

“We want to recruit players from around the country that will excel not only in basketball but will also survive the rigors of UPIS academic demand. Those young players, with proper training program and exposure, will make sure our program in the UPMBT continues,” 

Perasol also guaranteed that the UP MBT management will guarantee "ample support" to its high school counterparts to make it successful, promising support in its  recruitment and screening, academic support and tutorials, strength and conditioning, skills training, team building, basketball data analytics, improvement of training facilities, among others.

“We hope to replicate our experience in the seniors’ program and elevate the juniors’ program to become more competitive and hopefully to be back in the final four and aim for championship,” Perasol said.

The program director also said that current juniors coach Paolo Mendoza, during his consultation meeting last year also "years for such change and supports the integration and the direction of UP’s basketball program in Diliman."

Boosted support for the high school Fighting Maroons would also bring more attention and support to other UPIS sports programs, said Perasol.

Now, Perasol and Monteverde will only have to wait for the go signal from the UP administration to make things official.

In UAAP Season 85, UPIS went 1-13 in the tournament, losing 13 straight games after opening their season with a win.

