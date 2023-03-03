Saso slows down after long rain delay, but stays 3 adrift with 70

Yuka Saso of Japan plays during round one of the HSBC Women's World Championship golf tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on March 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso came out virtually cold after a long rain delay, missing a couple of birdie chances from close range and settling for a 70 to remain three shots off the pace halfway through the Women’s World Championship at Sentosa’s Tanjong course in Singapore.

An early heavy rainfall forced the three-and-a-half hour stoppage, rendering the course longer and tougher. While she continued to flourish with her big drives, Saso failed to hit her target the way she had wanted to, falling short of the last two greens for a pair of scrambling pars and 35s.

She remained without a bogey in 36 holes but could’ve shot better if not for flubbed putts from four feet, the last on the par-5 16th.

The 2021 US Women’s Open champion pooled a 137 and though she stayed just three shots off new leader Danielle Kang, she slipped from solo second to joint eighth with four others, including former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, as a slew of aces gained in soft conditions.

Kang, the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship winner, sizzled at resumption of play, hitting five birdies at the front then adding four more in the last seven holes to complete a sterling 63, missing equaling the course record by one. But the multi-titled shotmaker succeeded in grabbing the lead at 134 despite a so-so 71 Thursday.

First day leader Elizabeth Szokol also struggled with a 71 after a 64 and dropped to joint second at 135 with fellow American Allisen Corpus and Korean Hyo Joo Kim, who fired 65 and 67, respectively, while South African Ashleigh Buhai and Swede Linn Grant matched 67s to share fifth place at 136 with world No. 2 Nelly Korda, who turned in a second straight 68.

The ICTSI-backed Saso missed just two fairways and reached regulation 14 times but struggled on the slow greens, making 32 putts, three more than her first day output.

Like Kang, Ko scorched the par-72 layout with eight birdies after 16 holes but bogeyed the par-3 17 and wound up with a 32-33 after a first round 72, putting the Korean ace back on track for back-to-back championship in the event wrapping up the LPGA Tour’s two-leg Southeast Asian swing.

Other 137 scorers were Japanese Nasa Hataoka and Ayaka Furue, who put in 65 and 69, respectively, and England’s Georgia Hall, who shot a 66.

Three others assembled 138s, including Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (69), Korean Jeongeun Lee6 (70) and Thai Patty Tavatanakit (70), while world No. 1 Lydia Ko carded a 69 to lead the 139 scorers in the crowded leaderboard, ensuring a fierce third round battle in the $1.8 million championship.