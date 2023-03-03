^

Sports

Saso slows down after long rain delay, but stays 3 adrift with 70

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 3, 2023 | 8:22pm
Saso slows down after long rain delay, but stays 3 adrift with 70
Yuka Saso of Japan plays during round one of the HSBC Women's World Championship golf tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on March 2, 2023.
Roslan Rahman / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso came out virtually cold after a long rain delay, missing a couple of birdie chances from close range and settling for a 70 to remain three shots off the pace halfway through the Women’s World Championship at Sentosa’s Tanjong course in Singapore.

An early heavy rainfall forced the three-and-a-half hour stoppage, rendering the course longer and tougher. While she continued to flourish with her big drives, Saso failed to hit her target the way she had wanted to, falling short of the last two greens for a pair of scrambling pars and 35s.

She remained without a bogey in 36 holes but could’ve shot better if not for flubbed putts from four feet, the last on the par-5 16th.

The 2021 US Women’s Open champion pooled a 137 and though she stayed just three shots off new leader Danielle Kang, she slipped from solo second to joint eighth with four others, including former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, as a slew of aces gained in soft conditions.

Kang, the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship winner, sizzled at resumption of play, hitting five birdies at the front then adding four more in the last seven holes to complete a sterling 63, missing equaling the course record by one. But the multi-titled shotmaker succeeded in grabbing the lead at 134 despite a so-so 71 Thursday.

First day leader Elizabeth Szokol also struggled with a 71 after a 64 and dropped to joint second at 135 with fellow American Allisen Corpus and Korean Hyo Joo Kim, who fired 65 and 67, respectively, while South African Ashleigh Buhai and Swede Linn Grant matched 67s to share fifth place at 136 with world No. 2 Nelly Korda, who turned in a second straight 68.

The ICTSI-backed Saso missed just two fairways and reached regulation 14 times but struggled on the slow greens, making 32 putts, three more than her first day output.

Like Kang, Ko scorched the par-72 layout with eight birdies after 16 holes but bogeyed the par-3 17 and wound up with a 32-33 after a first round 72, putting the Korean ace back on track for back-to-back championship in the event wrapping up the LPGA Tour’s two-leg Southeast Asian swing.

Other 137 scorers were Japanese Nasa Hataoka and Ayaka Furue, who put in 65 and 69, respectively, and England’s Georgia Hall, who shot a 66.

Three others assembled 138s, including Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (69), Korean Jeongeun Lee6 (70) and Thai Patty Tavatanakit (70), while world No. 1 Lydia Ko carded a 69 to lead the 139 scorers in the crowded leaderboard, ensuring a fierce third round battle in the $1.8 million championship.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

All’s fair in Champions Week

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
With Greater China (Macau, Hong Kong and the Mainland), Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines represented in the EASL Champions Week now on its second day of hostilities here, the eight referees assigned by FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw

UAAP, NCAA face sanctions

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
For refusing to recognize the Philippine National Volleyball Federation’s authority, NCAA and UAAP are likely to be stripped of access to the benefits of the National Sports Association.
Sports
fbtw
EASL: Beermen absorb blowout loss at hands of Ryukyu as Tamayo makes quiet debut

EASL: Beermen absorb blowout loss at hands of Ryukyu as Tamayo makes quiet debut

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After June Mar Fajardo exited the game early due to an injury, the Japanese team built their lead early as they held a 21-point...
Sports
fbtw

Abando budding Korean league star

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
Rhenz Abando is making waves in the Korean Basketball League and his coach Kim Sang Shik said he’s destined to enjoy a long career with Anyang KGC. “
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso slows down after long rain delay, but stays 3 adrift with 70

Saso slows down after long rain delay, but stays 3 adrift with 70

By Jan Veran | 42 minutes ago
Yuka Saso came out virtually cold after a long rain delay, missing a couple of birdie chances from close range and settling...
Sports
fbtw
Go rallies with 66 to make New Zealand Open cut

Go rallies with 66 to make New Zealand Open cut

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Go shot six birdies, spiked by a three-feat binge from No. 12, to negate a lone bogey on No. 4 and finished with a 35-31 after...
Sports
fbtw
Senior sportswriters hope to reunite on PSA Awards night

Senior sportswriters hope to reunite on PSA Awards night

By Percy D. Della | 4 hours ago
Between the bookends are trivia on the current whereabouts of our gang of six deadline beaters. After chalking up over 300...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic, Irving click as Mavs hold off 76ers in shootout

Doncic, Irving click as Mavs hold off 76ers in shootout

5 hours ago
Offensive fireworks were expected in a game featuring the top two scorers in the league in Doncic and 76ers center Joel ...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine esports' best to be feted in MPL PH scribes' awards night

Philippine esports' best to be feted in MPL PH scribes' awards night

6 hours ago
Powered by SMART, the scribes regularly covering the MPL PH games during the Seasons 9 and 10 and international tournaments...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with