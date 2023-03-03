Tropang Giga lose steam vs Knights, bow out of EASL Champions Week

Calvin Oftana of TNT goes for a lay-up against SMB's Vic Manuel.

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga are out of contention in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week after an 80-69 loss at the hands of the Seoul SK Knights at Nikkan Arena on Friday.

Despite a more decent showing against their Korean counterparts, the Tropang Giga could not sustain their momentum as Seoul outscored TNT, 39-27, in the second half to take the win.

This despite Tropang Giga dictating the pace early.

Roger Pogoy nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Philippine side a 28-25 lead at the end of the opening canto.

But Seoul was able to keep up and eventually overtake the Filipinos in what was a win-or-go-home situation for the PBA squad.

Seoul outscored TNT, 23-14, in the fourth salvo to run away with the convincing victory.

TNT finishes the tiff with an 0-2 slate and finish last in Group B.

Calvin Oftana led the Tropang Giga in the losing effort with 16 points, three rebounds and an assist. Jalen Hudson and Mikey Williams added 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

Three Seoul players scored more than 20 points in the contest with both Jameel Warney and Leon Williams tallied monster double-doubles in the victory for the Knights.

Warney finished with 21 points, 19 rebounds, and nine assists in an all-around game while Williams tallied a 20-20 line with 20 markers and 21 boards.

PBA Philippine Cup champions San Miguel will look to extend their stay in the champions week with a win over the Anyang KGC on Saturday, March 4.