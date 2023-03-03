^

Sports

Tropang Giga lose steam vs Knights, bow out of EASL Champions Week

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 3, 2023 | 6:09pm
Tropang Giga lose steam vs Knights, bow out of EASL Champions Week
Calvin Oftana of TNT goes for a lay-up against SMB's Vic Manuel.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga are out of contention in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week after an 80-69 loss at the hands of the Seoul SK Knights at Nikkan Arena on Friday.

Despite a more decent showing against their Korean counterparts, the Tropang Giga could not sustain their momentum as Seoul outscored TNT, 39-27, in the second half to take the win.

This despite Tropang Giga dictating the pace early.

Roger Pogoy nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Philippine side a 28-25 lead at the end of the opening canto.

But Seoul was able to keep up and eventually overtake the Filipinos in what was a win-or-go-home situation for the PBA squad.

Seoul outscored TNT, 23-14, in the fourth salvo to run away with the convincing victory.

TNT finishes the tiff with an 0-2 slate and finish last in Group B.

Calvin Oftana led the Tropang Giga in the losing effort with 16 points, three rebounds and an assist. Jalen Hudson and Mikey Williams added 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

Three Seoul players scored more than 20 points in the contest with both Jameel Warney and Leon Williams tallied monster double-doubles in the victory for the Knights.

Warney finished with 21 points, 19 rebounds, and nine assists in an all-around game while Williams tallied a 20-20 line with 20 markers and 21 boards.

PBA Philippine Cup champions San Miguel will look to extend their stay in the champions week with a win over the Anyang KGC on Saturday, March 4.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

All’s fair in Champions Week

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
With Greater China (Macau, Hong Kong and the Mainland), Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines represented in the EASL Champions Week now on its second day of hostilities here, the eight referees assigned by FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw

Abando budding Korean league star

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Rhenz Abando is making waves in the Korean Basketball League and his coach Kim Sang Shik said he’s destined to enjoy a long career with Anyang KGC. “
Sports
fbtw

UAAP, NCAA face sanctions

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
For refusing to recognize the Philippine National Volleyball Federation’s authority, NCAA and UAAP are likely to be stripped of access to the benefits of the National Sports Association.
Sports
fbtw
EASL: Beermen absorb blowout loss at hands of Ryukyu as Tamayo makes quiet debut

EASL: Beermen absorb blowout loss at hands of Ryukyu as Tamayo makes quiet debut

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
After June Mar Fajardo exited the game early due to an injury, the Japanese team built their lead early as they held a 21-point...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Go rallies with 66 to make New Zealand Open cut

Go rallies with 66 to make New Zealand Open cut

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Go shot six birdies, spiked by a three-feat binge from No. 12, to negate a lone bogey on No. 4 and finished with a 35-31 after...
Sports
fbtw
Senior sportswriters hope to reunite on PSA Awards night

Senior sportswriters hope to reunite on PSA Awards night

By Percy D. Della | 3 hours ago
Between the bookends are trivia on the current whereabouts of our gang of six deadline beaters. After chalking up over 300...
Sports
fbtw
Kobe Paras parts ways with B2 team Altiri Chiba

Kobe Paras parts ways with B2 team Altiri Chiba

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Paras, who is in his second year of pro hoops in Japan, played 33 games for Altiri this season as they eyed promotion to Division...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic, Irving click as Mavs hold off 76ers in shootout

Doncic, Irving click as Mavs hold off 76ers in shootout

4 hours ago
Offensive fireworks were expected in a game featuring the top two scorers in the league in Doncic and 76ers center Joel ...
Sports
fbtw
Almadro told Petro Gazz to 'end it right' in sweep win over F2

Almadro told Petro Gazz to 'end it right' in sweep win over F2

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After staging a comeback in the opening set to draw first blood, 25-23, over F2, Almadro wanted his players to keep it going,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with