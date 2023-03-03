Go rallies with 66 to make New Zealand Open cut

MANILA, Philippines — Lloyd Go charged back with a five-under 66 and jumped from out of nowhere to clinch one of the last spots in the weekend play of the New Zealand Open still led by Aussie Christopher Wood at Millbrook’s Coronet and Remarkables courses Friday.

Go shot six birdies, spiked by a three-feat binge from No. 12, to negate a lone bogey on No. 4 and finished with a 35-31 after scrambling for a 71 in the first round of the rich NZS1.65 million ($1 million) championship serving as the fourth leg of this year’s Asian Tour.

The Filipino ace, who placed second in the recent The Country Club Invitational, started at tied 112th after mixing five birdies against three bogeys and a double while trying to figure out the par-71 layout Thursday. But he settled down quickly, stringing birdies in a backside start then adding two more on Nos. 18 and 1.

He dropped a stroke on No, 4, which he birdied in the first round, but recovered it with a closing birdie on the ninth.

With a 138 aggregate, he tied for 51st with 22 others who advanced to the final 36 holes.

But they stood 8 shots behind Wood, who slowed down with a 69 after a 61 for a 130 as he hung on to a one-stroke lead over fellow Queenslander Shae Wools-Cobb, who fired a 64 for a 131.

Scott Hend, also from Down Under, also sizzled with a seven-under card for a 132.

Go gained an Asian Tour card by finishing in the Top 10 in the Asian Development Tour last year that saw him post two runner-up finishes, including a playoff setback in the BRG Championship in Vietnam.