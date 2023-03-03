^

Sports

Go rallies with 66 to make New Zealand Open cut

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 3, 2023 | 4:30pm
Go rallies with 66 to make New Zealand Open cut
Lloyd Go

MANILA, Philippines — Lloyd Go charged back with a five-under 66 and jumped from out of nowhere to clinch one of the last spots in the weekend play of the New Zealand Open still led by Aussie Christopher Wood at Millbrook’s Coronet and Remarkables courses Friday.

Go shot six birdies, spiked by a three-feat binge from No. 12, to negate a lone bogey on No. 4 and finished with a 35-31 after scrambling for a 71 in the first round of the rich NZS1.65 million ($1 million) championship serving as the fourth leg of this year’s Asian Tour.

The Filipino ace, who placed second in the recent The Country Club Invitational, started at tied 112th after mixing five birdies against three bogeys and a double while trying to figure out the par-71 layout Thursday. But he settled down quickly, stringing birdies in a backside start then adding two more on Nos. 18 and 1.

He dropped a stroke on No, 4, which he birdied in the first round, but recovered it with a closing birdie on the ninth.

With a 138 aggregate, he tied for 51st with 22 others who advanced to the final 36 holes.

But they stood 8 shots behind Wood, who slowed down with a 69 after a 61 for a 130 as he hung on to a one-stroke lead over fellow Queenslander Shae Wools-Cobb, who fired a 64 for a 131.

Scott Hend, also from Down Under, also sizzled with a seven-under card for a 132.

Go gained an Asian Tour card by finishing in the Top 10 in the Asian Development Tour last year that saw him post two runner-up finishes, including a playoff setback in the BRG Championship in Vietnam.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

All’s fair in Champions Week

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
With Greater China (Macau, Hong Kong and the Mainland), Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines represented in the EASL Champions Week now on its second day of hostilities here, the eight referees assigned by FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
EASL: Beermen absorb blowout loss at hands of Ryukyu as Tamayo makes quiet debut

EASL: Beermen absorb blowout loss at hands of Ryukyu as Tamayo makes quiet debut

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
After June Mar Fajardo exited the game early due to an injury, the Japanese team built their lead early as they held a 21-point...
Sports
fbtw

UAAP, NCAA face sanctions

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
For refusing to recognize the Philippine National Volleyball Federation’s authority, NCAA and UAAP are likely to be stripped of access to the benefits of the National Sports Association.
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw

Abando budding Korean league star

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Rhenz Abando is making waves in the Korean Basketball League and his coach Kim Sang Shik said he’s destined to enjoy a long career with Anyang KGC. “
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senior sportswriters hope to reunite on PSA Awards night

Senior sportswriters hope to reunite on PSA Awards night

By Percy D. Della | 1 hour ago
Between the bookends are trivia on the current whereabouts of our gang of six deadline beaters. After chalking up over 300...
Sports
fbtw
Kobe Paras parts ways with B2 team Altiri Chiba

Kobe Paras parts ways with B2 team Altiri Chiba

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Paras, who is in his second year of pro hoops in Japan, played 33 games for Altiri this season as they eyed promotion to Division...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic, Irving click as Mavs hold off 76ers in shootout

Doncic, Irving click as Mavs hold off 76ers in shootout

2 hours ago
Offensive fireworks were expected in a game featuring the top two scorers in the league in Doncic and 76ers center Joel ...
Sports
fbtw
Almadro told Petro Gazz to 'end it right' in sweep win over F2

Almadro told Petro Gazz to 'end it right' in sweep win over F2

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After staging a comeback in the opening set to draw first blood, 25-23, over F2, Almadro wanted his players to keep it going,...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine esports' best to be feted in MPL PH scribes' awards night

Philippine esports' best to be feted in MPL PH scribes' awards night

3 hours ago
Powered by SMART, the scribes regularly covering the MPL PH games during the Seasons 9 and 10 and international tournaments...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with