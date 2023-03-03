^

Almadro told Petro Gazz to 'end it right' in sweep win over F2

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 3, 2023 | 3:23pm
The Petro Gazz Angels
MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro had one message for his players as they sought a bounce back win over the F2 Cargo Movers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Thursday.

After staging a comeback in the opening set to draw first blood, 25-23, over F2, Almadro wanted his players to keep it going, and that they did in Set 2, when they took a dominant victory 25-13.

But the most important response of Almadro's players came in the third set, when they scored three straight points to deny F2 any extension in the match and claimed the sweep, 25-23.

"What I told my players was to end it, and end it right. Sometimes we start right, but we don’t end it right. Most of the time, we doubt ourselves. That’s what I told them, just believe in that kind of team," said Almadro.

In their previous outing, the Angels were unable to keep up their intensity as they were foiled by the PLDT High Speed Hitters in five sets.

Now against an equally capable Cargo Movers' team, Petro Gazz was able to bring more to the table.

"I just told them to put up the intensity because if F2 puts up the intensity, it’s really hard to match them. I just want them to match the intensity of F2 and see where we’ll end up. Yun nga, medyo nakaisa kami sa kanila." he said.

Now, the next challenge for the Angels will be their quick turnaround as they face the Army Black Mamba on Saturday, March 4, at the FilOil EcoOil Center.

