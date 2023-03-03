Philippine esports' best to be feted in MPL PH scribes' awards night

ECHO Philippines will be among the awardees in the inaugural MPL PH Press Corps awards night for winning the M4 Championship

MANILA, Philippines — The Mobile Legends players who left a mark and made the headlines in another historic year for the MPL Philippines (MPL PH) are set to be feted in the inaugural MPL PH Press Corps Awards night set on March 8 at the Amelie Hotel in Manila.

Powered by SMART, the scribes regularly covering the MPL PH games during the Seasons 9 and 10 and international tournaments MLBB: Southeast Asia Cup and the M4 World Championship, selected and voted for the top Filipino players who shone and made significant impact to the successes of their respective teams while also exemplifying the spirit of sportsmanship, competition and fair play.

The Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Match of the Year and Play of the Year are some of the awards to be handed out by SMART along with the most coveted Player of the Year plum which will be given to the best performing individual throughout the year.

Evident will also be presenting the Executive of the Year award and the All-MPL PH Team which will be composed of players who excelled in their respective roles.

The player who demonstrated the ideals of sportsmanship, integrity and ethical behavior will also be awarded by the Razer Gold Sportsmanship Award.

Players who carved a name for themselves in the recent seasons will also be honored through the Most Improved Player and Comeback Player of the Year awards also presented by Razer Gold.

The Awards Night serves as a fitting end to the eventful 2022 for MPL Philippines that witnessed RSG Philippines capture the MSC 2022, Blacklist International write history as the first team to get back in the M-series world stage, and ECHO claim the throne as the best in the world with the M4 World Championship title.

This first-ever MPL PH awards night is the beginning of an annual ceremony for endless recognitions for the country’s remarkable and historic feat in the Mobile Legends esports scene.