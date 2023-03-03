Beermen to brave rest of EASL sans June Mar Fajardo

SMB's Simon Enciso dribbles his way through a pick

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen will have to do without six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo as they continue their campaign in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week as the big man suffered an injury in their opening game Thursday.

Fajardo exited the game after only 21 seconds of action after an apparent knee injury early on and did not return for the rest of the game.

And according to SMB head coach Jorge Gallent, he will not be able to return for the rest of the tournament.

“No more, he’s done,” said Gallent of Fajardo’s situation.

“Somebody hit him in the knee. PTs will take care of him and I hope it’s nothing serious.”

Fajardo had just come from a tour of duty with Gilas Pilipinas in the sixth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers last week before joining the Beermen for the EASL.

In their opener, the Beermen lost by a big margin to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 96-68.

The latter featured a Filipino reinforcement in former UP standout Carl Tamayo.

Now, as they began their campaign at 0-1, SMB faces a do-or-die situation against Anyang KGC on Saturday, March 4, in Group A hostilities.

Anyang will have a Filipino reinforcement in Rhenz Abando. The KGC are 1-0.

Without Fajardo, the Beermen will be playing for the right to continue in the pocket tournament as the Filipino squads met rude welcomes in the tiff.

The TNT Tropang Giga, who were also handed a blowout loss by the Utsonomiya Brex earlier this week in Group B, are seeking a bounce back win against the Seoul SK Knights Friday afternoon.

Top teams of both groups will dispute the championship for a prize pot of USD 250,000 while the second best teams will play for third place.

Runners-up of the tiff get USD 100,000 while third place pockets USD 50,000.