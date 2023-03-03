Hiroshima's Kai Sotto looks forward to 'good environment' in B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino big man Kai Sotto is optimistic of his stay in the Japan B. League as he is set to finish the 2022-23 B. League season with the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

A change of pace after spending two years in the Australian National Basketball League, Sotto said that he believes it will be a good place for him to stay and continue to pursue his NBA dream.

"I think this team has really a good culture and environment. This team already has good chemistry," said Sotto during his introductory press conference on Thursday.

"I think it’s easy for me to step in and just play my own game. And you know, all the guys, the locals and imports and coaches are good guys, good players, and fun to be with."

Sotto joined the team in late February. Though a newcomer, the 7'3" cager says that he's already feeling right at home.

"During practice, for me, it’s just easy because everybody’s willing to help each other so it’s a good environment for me," he said.

Now in a league closer to home, Sotto will have a different experience as he now has multiple compatriots within the league like his good pal Carl Tamayo over in Okinawa with the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Also set to meet Sotto are B. League veterans like Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, and Ray Parks Jr., among others.

A newcomer to the land of the Rising Sun, Sotto looks at the B. League as a good place to grow.

"They just told me that this league is really competitiv,." he said of his fellow Filipino imports.

"As a big guy, I will be battling against some foreign players, imports every game, so I think they said it’s gonna be a good challenge for me playing in this league. I just saw how the B. League embraced our fellow Filipinos and I just wanted to have that experience. Seeing them play, play well, enjoy, and have a good experience, I wanna have the same thing to," he added.

Sotto's B. League debut looms as action returns after a brief break for the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers and the East Asia Super League.

Sotto will likely begin his pro career in Japan on Wednesday, March 8, when his Dragonflies meet Tamayo's Golden Kings.