EASL: Beermen absorb blowout loss at hands of Ryukyu as Tamayo makes quiet debut

MANILA, Philippines — Another blowout loss was handed to a PBA side in the East Asia Super League (EASL) as the San Miguel Beermen were blownout by the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 96-68, at Nikkan Arena in Group A action on Thursday.

After June Mar Fajardo exited the game early due to an injury, the Japanese team built their lead early as they held a 21-point advantage, 49-28, at the halftime break.

Related Stories TNT absorbs beating vs host team in EASL opener

Keita Imamura and Jack Cooley scored 20 points each to lead five Ryukyu players in twin-digit scoring.

Cooley also had 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

Golden Kings' Filipino import Carl Tamayo had a quiet debut as he played less than nine minutes off of the bench. Tamayo finished with four points, and two rebounds.

Cameron Clark was one of the sole bright spots for the Beermen with 25 points, four boards, and two dimes. CJ Perez chipped in 12 markers.

Earlier, PBA Commissioner's Cup runners-up Bay Area Dragons fell late against the Seoul SK Knights, 92-84.

The other PBA team, TNT Tropang Giga, will look to post their first win of the tournament against the Knights on Friday.

The Beermen, meanwhile, face Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC on Saturday.