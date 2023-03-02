^

Winless campaign at Pinatar Cup an 'eye opener' for World Cup-bound Filipinas

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 5:19pm
Filipinas skipper Hali Long
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team were given a tough time at the 2023 Pinatar Cup when they ended up without a victory in three games against higher-ranked European teams.

In what was a warm-up event for the Filipinas in anticipation for their maiden stint in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup later this year, where they face European competition, they just couldn't get anything going.

Now, days removed from their stint, Filipinas skipper Hali Long reflected on how the pocket tournament made them realize how hard they need to work.

"Well, it was definitely a really big eye opening and learning experience for us. I think what hurt the most was that the games, you could feel, at some point, in all of the games were winnable," rued Long in an interview during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup trophy tour at Glorietta on Wednesday.

"Like, we felt we could have more possession, we could have more opportunities, we felt better on the ball, so, to feel that we could win the games, we felt that we're still like, kulang, it was like bitin at the end of the game," she added.

Their opener against Wales, the Filipinas were narrowly beaten and relinquished the match's only goal on a penalty kick.

When they were faced against Scotland, the Filipinas were able to get a breakthrough goal courtesy of Meryll Serrano. It was only against Iceland, when they lost 5-nil, that it was a lopsided affair.

In retrospect, Long said that it was on them to come out with more effort to make the games theirs.

"So that was the most disappointing part was it's in ourselves to win. So we just need to keep learning and pushing and I think maturing in the game as we go," she said.

Next up for the Filipinas will be the first round of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in April.

