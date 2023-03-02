^

Sports

Olympic esports series to feature nine 'virtual sports'

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 4:18pm
MANILA, Philippines — The International Olympic Committee has officially opened the Olympic Esports Series (OES) 2023, which is set to feature nine virtual sports in partnership with different International Federations (IFs) & game publishers all over the globe.

The nine virtual sports are Archery, Baseball, Chess, Cycling, Dance, Motor Sport, Sailing, Taekwondo and Tennis.

Each virtual sport has its own competition guidelines and entry requirements, with the Dance and Taekwondo titles being an invitation-only event.

“The Olympic Movement brings people together in peaceful competition. The Olympic Esports Series 2023 is a continuation of that, with the ambition of creating more spaces to play for both players and fans of elite competition. We look forward to witnessing some of the world’s best compete on the global stage, as well as exploring together shared opportunities and lessons — across health and wellbeing, training and innovation.” said David Lappartient, Chair of the IOC Esports Liaison Group in a press release.

The OES will culminate in a live in-person event during the Olympic Esports Week happening in Singapore from June 22 to 25, where fans will see the first ever live finals for all titles. 

The four-day festival will also showcase the very best of virtual sports with technology exhibitions, show matches and panel discussions on virtual sports.

Qualification for the Olympic Esports Series ends on May 15.

For guidelines on how to participate, visit the Olympic Esports Series page.

