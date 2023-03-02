Saso grabs solo 2nd with flawless 67 in Womenâ€™s World Championship

Saso grabs solo 2nd with flawless 67 in Women’s World Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso outshot fellow Major champion Patty Tavatanakit and last week’s LPGA Thailand winner Lilia Vu as she bristled with a solid 67 and stood just three strokes off a hot-starting Elizabeth Szokol of the US after 18 holes of the Women’s World Championship in Singapore Thursday.

Out to improve on her joint 20th finish in Thailand, the big-hitting Saso dominated the long holes of Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course, birdying all but one of the four par-5s while flashing superb iron shots that set up two birdie chances from close range on Nos. 2 and 6. She wound up with a 32-35 card for solo second in a stellar field headlined by nine of the world’s Top 10.

.@enszokol leads the @HWWCGolf leaderboard after hitting all 18 of her greens in regulation and carding seven birdies and an eagle!



Tavatanakit, the 2021 Chevron Championship winner, birdied two of the last five holes to shoot a 68, while Vu, who rallied from way back and beat Thai Natthakritta Vongtaveelap by one last week, birdied three of the first 10 holes but finished with a bogey for a 70.

The unfancied Szokol, still in hunt for an LPGA breakthrough since 2019, bucked a bogey mishap on No. 10 where she teed off as she rattled off three birdies to close out her backside stint then sizzled with four birdies and an eagle at the front to grab the first day honors with a 64.

Saso, the 2021 US Women’s Open champion, hit 10 fairways on a 262-yard driving clip and reached regulation 15 times. While she went 1-of-2 off the bunkers, the ICTSI-backed ace finished with 29 putts to put herself in strong contention in the $1.8 million championship.

World No. 2 Nelly Korda also flourished with a bogey-free 68 to join Tavatanakit, world No. 9 Hyo Joo Kim of Korea, Japanese Ayaka Furue, Jeongeun Lee6, also of Korea, and Thai Ariya Jutanugarn, while Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, Swede Linn Grant, American Megah Khang, Koreans Jenny Shin and Eun-Hee Ji and South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai all carded 69s.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko and No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul, who finished third at home last week, matched 70s to lead the big bunch of two-under par scorers, who included Jenny Shin, In Gee Hyun, Narin An and A Lim Kim, all of Korea, Irish Leona Maguire, Aussie Hannah Green, American Mina Harigae, French Celine Boutier, Alison Lee and fellow American Allisen Corpuz, Jodi Shadoff of England and Chinese Yu Liu.