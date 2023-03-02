^

Sports

Imperial, Tormis secure SEA Games table tennis roster spots

Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 1:47pm
Imperial, Tormis secure SEA Games table tennis roster spots
From left to right: DepEd tournament manager Alfred Camacho, sports director Atty. Rocky Austria, national team assistant coach Johann Remaneses, Eljae Dan Tormis, national team head coach Lauro Crisostomo, Angel Laude, Kheith Rhynne Cruz, national team assistant coach Annabelle Comendador, Edouard Valenet Imperial, Rose Jean Fadol, Muse Balatbat, Mayor Lucilo Bayron, Pong Ducanes and tournament referee Daniel Aquino Delaniana.

MANILA, Philippines – Edouard Valenet Imperial and Eljey Dan Tormis booked slots in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games following their performance in the Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. (PTTF) National Selection 2023 in Puerto Princesa recently.

Imperial and Tormis emerged as top performers in the selection to make it to the national team for the first time, with women players Kheith Rhynne Cruz, Angelou Joyce Lauden, Rose Jean Fadol and Sendrina Andrea Balatbat also clinching spots for the biennial meet to be held in Cambodia.

Richard Gonzales and John Russel Misal are already seeded in the national team following their silver medal in the doubles competition of the Hanoi SEA Games, while Jann Mari Nayre and Emy Rose Dael are also seeded and is currently training in Europe.

Imperial got one of the spots after the Fil-French finished with a 9-1 win-loss record in the third and final round of the selection, while Tormis, a 19-year-old product of the Hua Ching Foundation of philanthropist Bill Yap in Mandaue, Cebu, placed second with an 8-2 win-loss mark.

Cruz went undefeated in the third round of the women’s division with a 12-0 mark, followed by Laude (11-1), Fadol (9-3), and Balatbat (8-4) following a rigorous selection process.

The National Selection began with all players, 31 in the men’s division and 30 in the women’s side, being grouped and play a single round-robin, with the group winners advancing to the next round.

All group winners were bracketed into four for another single round-robin with the top two in each group making it to the third and final round where they play another set of round-robin this time with the one national player from the men and three from the women included.

“We are so happy that we have successfully hosted the National Selection to represent the country in the Southeast Asian Games. We are looking forward to hosting the World Table Tennis Youth Contender this coming October. We are eagerly waiting for the participants to come back,” said Puerto Princesa mayor Lucilo Bayron.

“We are satisfied with the results. It was a well-run event. Thank you again to Mayor Bayron and Puerto Princesa for hosting this event and we are looking forward to staging more table tennis events here in Puerto Princesa in the future,” said PTTF president Ting Ledesma.

“Based sa results dito, sa tingin ko ito ‘yung pinakamalalim na team natin na ipapadala ever sa SEA Games. Hopefully, this team will produce the elusive gold medal na hinahabol natin sa table tennis,” said PTTF secretary general Pong Ducanes.

TABLE TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

All’s fair in Champions Week

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
With Greater China (Macau, Hong Kong and the Mainland), Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines represented in the EASL Champions Week now on its second day of hostilities here, the eight referees assigned by FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Former PBA Rookie of the Year Boybits Victoria dies at 50

Former PBA Rookie of the Year Boybits Victoria dies at 50

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Victoria was picked third overall by Swift in 1994 and won Rookie of the Year honors.
Sports
fbtw
Danny Ildefonso leaves retirement to play for Converge FiberXers

Danny Ildefonso leaves retirement to play for Converge FiberXers

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Danny Ildefonso is making a return to the PBA as a player for the first time since 2015, after he was activated by the Converge...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas turns focus to SEA Games bid

Gilas turns focus to SEA Games bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
The SEA Games, where Gilas owns the most gold medals with 18, is slated on May 5-17 in Phnom Penh while the World Cup is on...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Yulo guns for floor exercise gold in FIG artistic gymnastics tilt

Yulo guns for floor exercise gold in FIG artistic gymnastics tilt

By Joey Villar | 9 minutes ago
Better prepared this time, the 22-year-old Filipino delivered an impressive performance in the qualifying round of his pet...
Sports
fbtw
Saso grabs solo 2nd with flawless 67 in Women&rsquo;s World Championship

Saso grabs solo 2nd with flawless 67 in Women’s World Championship

By Jan Veran | 48 minutes ago
Yuka Saso outshot fellow Major champion Patty Tavatanakit and last week’s LPGA Thailand winner Lilia Vu as she bristled...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies star Ja Morant accused of punching teen

Grizzlies star Ja Morant accused of punching teen

1 hour ago
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was accused in police reports last year of punching a 17-year-old.
Sports
fbtw
Durant debuts for Suns with win vs Hornets

Durant debuts for Suns with win vs Hornets

1 hour ago
Kevin Durant shook off pre-game jitters to score 23 points in his Phoenix Suns debut, helping his new team to a 105-91 victory...
Sports
fbtw
3-time OOM champ returns in LPGT, joins ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic

3-time OOM champ returns in LPGT, joins ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic

2 hours ago
After being out of competitive play the last couple of years, Cyna Rodriguez is back on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, joining...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with