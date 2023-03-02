^

Sports

Arnold Palmer Classic to be shown live in Philippines

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 1:28pm
Arnold Palmer Classic to be shown live in Philippines
Scottie Scheffler of the USA during the pro-am prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 01, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
RICHARD HEATHCOTE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-four of the Top 50 men’s golf players in the world tee off in the Arnold Palmer Classic this coming Friday, March 3, in the early morning, Manila time and will be shown live on the Premier Sports 2 Channel on SKYcable and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.

The tournament is scheduled from March 3 to 5.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads a field that includes Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will be in a three-way battle with the former for the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Others in the field include Will Zalatoris, Gary Woodland, Sung-jae Im, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Hoge, and Collin Morikawa to name but a few.

A few weeks after his inaugural win in Phoenix last year, Scheffler held on to take a 1-shot win over Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland last year. 

The Arnold Palmer Classic is played at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida and is a long par-72 course, measuring nearly 7,500 yards.

All four par 3s are 200 yards or longer and that contributes heavily to so many of the approach shots here coming from 200 yards or more. Ten of the last 11 winners of this event ranked in the Top 55 on Tour in Proximity to the Hole from 200 or more yards. 

The total tournament purse for this event is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner.

The air times on local television for the Arnold Palmer Classic are at 3 a.m. for March 3 to 4 and 1:30 a.m. for March 5 to 6. All the matches will be televised live.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

All’s fair in Champions Week

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
With Greater China (Macau, Hong Kong and the Mainland), Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines represented in the EASL Champions Week now on its second day of hostilities here, the eight referees assigned by FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Former PBA Rookie of the Year Boybits Victoria dies at 50

Former PBA Rookie of the Year Boybits Victoria dies at 50

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Victoria was picked third overall by Swift in 1994 and won Rookie of the Year honors.
Sports
fbtw
Danny Ildefonso leaves retirement to play for Converge FiberXers

Danny Ildefonso leaves retirement to play for Converge FiberXers

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Danny Ildefonso is making a return to the PBA as a player for the first time since 2015, after he was activated by the Converge...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas turns focus to SEA Games bid

Gilas turns focus to SEA Games bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
The SEA Games, where Gilas owns the most gold medals with 18, is slated on May 5-17 in Phnom Penh while the World Cup is on...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3-time OOM champ returns in LPGT, joins ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic

3-time OOM champ returns in LPGT, joins ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic

37 minutes ago
After being out of competitive play the last couple of years, Cyna Rodriguez is back on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, joining...
Sports
fbtw
Imperial, Tormis secure SEA Games table tennis roster spots

Imperial, Tormis secure SEA Games table tennis roster spots

42 minutes ago
Edouard Valenet Imperial and Eljey Dan Tormis booked slots in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games following their performance in...
Sports
fbtw
Arnold Palmer Classic to be shown live in Philippines

Arnold Palmer Classic to be shown live in Philippines

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads a field that includes Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will be in a three-way battle with...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PXC star Trevin Jones hopes for breakthrough in UFC 285

Ex-PXC star Trevin Jones hopes for breakthrough in UFC 285

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
It has also been 11 years since he was first seen by Filipino combat sports fans, when he competed in the now defunct Pacific...
Sports
fbtw
Cargo Movers battle Angels

Cargo Movers battle Angels

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
F2 Logistics tries to reclaim a share of the lead with Creamline as it tackles an inconsistent but dangerous Petro Gazz today...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with