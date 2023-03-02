Arnold Palmer Classic to be shown live in Philippines

Scottie Scheffler of the USA during the pro-am prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 01, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-four of the Top 50 men’s golf players in the world tee off in the Arnold Palmer Classic this coming Friday, March 3, in the early morning, Manila time and will be shown live on the Premier Sports 2 Channel on SKYcable and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.

The tournament is scheduled from March 3 to 5.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads a field that includes Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will be in a three-way battle with the former for the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Others in the field include Will Zalatoris, Gary Woodland, Sung-jae Im, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Hoge, and Collin Morikawa to name but a few.

A few weeks after his inaugural win in Phoenix last year, Scheffler held on to take a 1-shot win over Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland last year.

The Arnold Palmer Classic is played at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida and is a long par-72 course, measuring nearly 7,500 yards.

All four par 3s are 200 yards or longer and that contributes heavily to so many of the approach shots here coming from 200 yards or more. Ten of the last 11 winners of this event ranked in the Top 55 on Tour in Proximity to the Hole from 200 or more yards.

The total tournament purse for this event is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner.

The air times on local television for the Arnold Palmer Classic are at 3 a.m. for March 3 to 4 and 1:30 a.m. for March 5 to 6. All the matches will be televised live.