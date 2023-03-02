^

Hiroshima's Kai Sotto focused on B. League for next few months

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 9:50am
Hiroshima's Kai Sotto focused on B. League for next few months
Kai Sotto
MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto says he will be focusing on his stint in the Japan B. League until the end of the 2022-23 season as he takes his talents to the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

After two years in the Australian National Basketball League with the Adelaide 36ers, Sotto will now be one of the many Filipino imports in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Recently missing the final window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Sotto says that he will remain committed to Hiroshima until the end of the tournament first.

"Right now, I'm just focused on these next three months with the team, help this team make the playoffs, clinch the championship and whatever happens after that, happens," Sotto said during his introductory press conference on Thursday.

Despite missing out in Gilas' last couple of games, and probably during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in May, the big man believes that his stint in the B. League doesn't really hinder himself to represent the Philippines.

As the future remains unclear after his short but sweet contract with the Dragonflies, Sotto says that once the B. League wraps up, he will be able to sort his priorities out — including the national team.

"It's the second half of the season already, season will end probably in May so, I don't think it will hinder my national team commitment." said Sotto.

"So I'll be here two, three months, give it all my best here and whatever happens after that, happens."

It can be recalled that after Gilas' loss to Jordan on Monday, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes had floated the idea of getting another big man as a naturalized player as Sotto's availability remained up in the air.

"With all the uncertainty surrounding the Kai Sotto situation, if he's not gonna make himself available, then I think we have to think about that as well. I mean, that's just part of all of the planning that's on our plate right now," Reyes said.

For now, though, Sotto looks to zero in on his new team as he is expected to make his B. League debut against Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings on Wednesday, March 8.

