Ex-PXC star Trevin Jones hopes for breakthrough in UFC 285

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 9:27am
Trevin Jones (left)

MANILA, Philippines — It has been two years since mixed martial arts fighter Trevin Jones tasted victory. 

It has also been 11 years since he was first seen by Filipino combat sports fans, when he competed in the now defunct Pacific Xtreme Combat (PXC) where he twice fought on Philippine soil for two wins.

Jones fought 13 times in the PXC where he went 9-4. He fought under three more promotions before receiving a contract to the UFC. 

In his UFC debut, he figured in a no contest before taking his maiden win in his second bout. 

It seemed like things were going well for Jones until he lost his last three fights — one by submission and two by unanimous decision. 

This coming March 5, Jones (13-9, 1 NC) will be facing Cody Garbrandt (12-5) in a bantamweight match in UFC 285 that headlines someone with a similar surname — the returning Jon Jones who will engage Cyril Gane in battle.

Trevin hopes that his hand will be raised in victory after his bout. The match puts him at the crossroads — another loss, and he could find himself cut from the UFC.

“I had a good training camp and really put in the work for this,” he told the author, who he first spoke to during PXC 31 where he defeated Baguio City native Guzman Piayas with a rear naked choke. 

Jones won the PXC’s Bantamweight belt against Filipino Kyle Aguon in 2016 then left. He absorbed two losses then picked up two wins before the UFC came calling.

It is a surprise that he doesn’t think that the competition is better in the UFC. “I fought a lot of tough foes everywhere I went,” he defended.

One thing is for sure — he is on a three-match losing streak; the first of his career. 

His opponent for UFC 285 knows something about a downward spiral. 

Garbrandt, once in the bright lights when he went on a six-match win streak to take the Bantamweight Championship from Dominick Cruz, has since backslid. He is 1-5 since 2016 and lost his last two fights. He hasn’t fought in 15 months. 

“It’s going to be a brawl. We both know we have to get a dub,” admitted Jones.

UFC 285 will be his second big numbered event. In fact, Jones won in UFC 259 when he knocked out Mario Bautista in the second round. 

He hopes lightning will strike twice, but he has to put in the work.

While it is plausible that both men have several more years in combat sports, they know that wins will keep them employed. 

Jones is 32-years-old while Garbdrandt is 31. Yet both have a lot of mileage in their tanks. 

“It is time for me to turn this around,” Jones simply said.

Fight fans can watch Trevin Jones take on Cody Garbrandt in UFC 285 this Sunday around 8:30 a.m. on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.

