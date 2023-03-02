^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs gain lessons after being pushed to the limit by Lady Falcons

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 9:00am
Lady Bulldogs gain lessons after being pushed to the limit by Lady Falcons
NU Lady Bulldogs
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs faced their toughest challenge in three years on Wednesday as they were forced into their first five-setter since UAAP Season 81 against the Adamson Lady Falcons in just their second game of Season 85 on Wednesday.

When they swept their way to the crown last season, NU didn't need to play a fifth set decider in all 16 games.

But as they now attempt to retain their crown, the Lady Falcons dragged them to the deep water early and challenged their 19-game win streak that they entered the game with.

"Naforce din kami ni Adamson maglaro talaga kung hanggang saan din kami. Sa amin siguro sa team is magandang experience siya kasi last season walang fifth set na game or last year." said NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan.

"[A]t least start pa lang naexperience na agad ng team 'yung mga nangyayari pagdating ng fifth set. Marami pa rin kaming magain," he added.

Despite not having played a five-setter in a long time, Dimaculangan said that his players remained ready for the challenge any time.

"Training pa lang nageexpect na agad ako kung anong worst ang pupwedeng mangyari and nireremind ko sila palagi paulit ulit doon," he said.

Still, though, Dimaculangan believes that there were some lapses in his Lady Bulldogs' game that led to the fifth set. But they remain thankful that it came earlier on in the season.

Now that they've been battle tested, they will be ready for the next time it happens.

"Medyo nagpabaya rin kami or kami rin as a team din siguro kailangan namin itong eye-opener sa amin yung ganitong game talaga na nasusubok din kami yung patience namin and yung team mismo," said Dimaculangan. 

"Second game namin ng UAAP [season] tingin ko magandang ano sa amin to marami kaming makukuha dito."

The Lady Bulldogs hope to post a more convincing victory when they face the UST Golden Tigresses on Saturday, March 4, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

All’s fair in Champions Week

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
With Greater China (Macau, Hong Kong and the Mainland), Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines represented in the EASL Champions Week now on its second day of hostilities here, the eight referees assigned by FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw
Former PBA Rookie of the Year Boybits Victoria dies at 50

Former PBA Rookie of the Year Boybits Victoria dies at 50

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Victoria was picked third overall by Swift in 1994 and won Rookie of the Year honors.
Sports
fbtw

Tropa drop EASL opening match

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Japanese kingpin Utsunomiya Brex gave TNT a rude welcome-to-our-home 99-66 defeat at the start of the East Asia Super League Champions Week last night at the Nikkan Arena.
Sports
fbtw
Southwoods sets early pace

Southwoods sets early pace

9 hours ago
Junjun Plana and Coby Rolida produced sub-par rounds to lift Manila Southwoods to the early lead in the 74th Philippine Airlines...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-PXC star Trevin Jones hopes for breakthrough in UFC 285

Ex-PXC star Trevin Jones hopes for breakthrough in UFC 285

By Rick Olivares | 19 minutes ago
It has also been 11 years since he was first seen by Filipino combat sports fans, when he competed in the now defunct Pacific...
Sports
fbtw
Kings beat bolts at endgame

Kings beat bolts at endgame

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra turned it up late to get the better of rival Meralco, hacking out a gritty 112-107 comeback win to shore...
Sports
fbtw
Chot rues no call

Chot rues no call

By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes isn’t crying over spilled milk but couldn’t help wondering what if the referees called...
Sports
fbtw
Cargo Movers battle Angels

Cargo Movers battle Angels

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
F2 Logistics tries to reclaim a share of the lead with Creamline as it tackles an inconsistent but dangerous Petro Gazz today...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs stay perfect in 20 games

Lady Bulldogs stay perfect in 20 games

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Titlist National U dodged an upset hammer from Adamson, escaping with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 22-25, 15-10 win to stay unblemished...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with