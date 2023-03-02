Lady Bulldogs gain lessons after being pushed to the limit by Lady Falcons

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs faced their toughest challenge in three years on Wednesday as they were forced into their first five-setter since UAAP Season 81 against the Adamson Lady Falcons in just their second game of Season 85 on Wednesday.

When they swept their way to the crown last season, NU didn't need to play a fifth set decider in all 16 games.

But as they now attempt to retain their crown, the Lady Falcons dragged them to the deep water early and challenged their 19-game win streak that they entered the game with.

"Naforce din kami ni Adamson maglaro talaga kung hanggang saan din kami. Sa amin siguro sa team is magandang experience siya kasi last season walang fifth set na game or last year." said NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan.

"[A]t least start pa lang naexperience na agad ng team 'yung mga nangyayari pagdating ng fifth set. Marami pa rin kaming magain," he added.

Despite not having played a five-setter in a long time, Dimaculangan said that his players remained ready for the challenge any time.

"Training pa lang nageexpect na agad ako kung anong worst ang pupwedeng mangyari and nireremind ko sila palagi paulit ulit doon," he said.

Still, though, Dimaculangan believes that there were some lapses in his Lady Bulldogs' game that led to the fifth set. But they remain thankful that it came earlier on in the season.

Now that they've been battle tested, they will be ready for the next time it happens.

"Medyo nagpabaya rin kami or kami rin as a team din siguro kailangan namin itong eye-opener sa amin yung ganitong game talaga na nasusubok din kami yung patience namin and yung team mismo," said Dimaculangan.

"Second game namin ng UAAP [season] tingin ko magandang ano sa amin to marami kaming makukuha dito."

The Lady Bulldogs hope to post a more convincing victory when they face the UST Golden Tigresses on Saturday, March 4, at the Mall of Asia Arena.