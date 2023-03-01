TNT absorbs beating vs host team in EASL opener

MANILA, Philippines — Host team Utsonomiya Brex fashioned a dominant 99-66 victory over PBA side TNT Tropang Giga in their opening game of the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions League at the Nikkan Arena on Wednesday.

The Brex, reigning champions in the Japan B. League, blew the game wide open in the second stanza when they outscored the Filipinos, 32-8.

Imports Grant Jerrett and Josh Scott led the cavalry as they both individually outscored TNT in that 10-minute stretch, scattering 13 and nine markers, respectively.

Utsonomiya's scorching offense in the second flipped the script on TNT, which led by one, 26-25, at the end of the opening period.

Only Jalen Hudson breached double-digit scoring for the Tropang Giga with 28 points, including five triples.

TNT's other import, Daniel Ochefu, added nine points as the team's second leading scorer.

For the Brex, Scott dropped 24 points and 14 rebounds while fellow reinforcement Jerrett added 20 markers and 13 boards to pace the home team to victory.

Yusuke Endo chipped in 17 points as well as the Brex took the early lead in Group B.

TNT hopes to bounce back and get things going in the pocket tournament when it faces the Seoul SK Knights on Friday.

Earlier, Filipino reinforcement Rhenz Abando finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two steals as Anyang KGC drubbed the Taipei Fubon Braves, 94-69, in Group A.

On Thursday, the San Miguel Beermen will hope to put up a better showing when they face the Ryukyu Golden Kings at 8 p.m. local time in another Group A game.

The Golden Kings will have former UP standout Carl Tamayo among its ranks.