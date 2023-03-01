UAAP men's volleyball: NU goes 2-0; UST bests FEU in rivalry match

MANILA, Philippines — The three-peat seeking NU Bulldogs continued their hot start to the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament as they fashioned a 25-10, 25-17, 28-26 sweep of Adamson University on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Bulldogs rode a hot start that saw them lead in the first set, 10-1, to set the pace for the rest of the match. Ken Malinis and Nico Almendras finished in twin digit scoring to lead the Bulldogs with 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

Jenngerard Diao contributed in the middle with nine points built on five attacks, three blocks, and an ace.

"Thankful ako dun sa performance ng players ko nung panalo namin nung first set and second set." said NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin as the Falcons were able to play at pace with them in the third frame.

"Nung third set naman siguro, nag-isip lang ako ng pwedeng mangyari kasi in the long run sa UAAP. Mahaba to eh, kakailanganin ko rin yung players kong masubukan kung hanggang saan sila," he added.

In the other games, the UST Golden Spikers squeaked past rival FEU in a five-set thriller, 28-30, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 15-8, to rise to 2-0 in the tournament.

Jay Dela Noche finished with 24 points in the tough victory, with four points coming off of aces.

Outside hitter Josh Ybañez added 20 points, seven digs, and 21 excellent receptions.

Also taking victories on Wednesday were the DLSU Green Spikers and the Ateneo Blue Eagles, beating the UP Fighting Maroons and the UE Red Warriors, respectively.

DLSU swept UP, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19, with Noel Kampton finishing with 13 points.

Ateneo, for their part, averted a UE comeback, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 15-10, to barge into the win column.

Abai Llenos and Ken Batas finished with 15 markers each in the two-hour 25-minute contest.