Gin Kings storm back against Bolts in bid for playoff bonus

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra turned it up late to get the better of rival Meralco, hacking out a gritty 112-107 comeback win to shore up its playoff bid in the PBA Governors’ Cup Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Christian Standhardinger imposed his will inside with 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while Justin Brownlee did not skip a beat from his Gilas Pilipinas duty with 29 markers in the Gin Kings’ triumphant return from a 10-day break.

Fellow national players Jamie Malonzo (16) and Scottie Thompson (7-6-10) – fatigued and all – were still on target as Ginebra moved to 5-2 at No. 5 to knock on the door of league-leaders for a playoff bonus.

Jeremiah Gray was also instrumental, pouring 11 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter highlighted by back-to-back triples in the last minute for a 108-102 Ginebra lead while Nards Pinto added 12 more before nursing cramps.

“I can’t be proud enough of Justin, Jamie and Scottie. I was with them with Gilas and it’s been a really tough week, especially on Justin in his first Gilas game. They did not manage to (rest) and practice, yet lo and behold, they showed up straight to the game and lead the team,” said Cone, who served as Chot Reyes’ assistant in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Monday.

“But to win this game, we said that we would need the rest of the team to rely on, and lo and behold, Christian, Jeremiah and Nards (Pinto) stepped up. They’re the key guys tonight.”

KJ McDaniels (28) and Allein Maliksi (103) paced the Bolts, who controlled the majority of the match before cooling off in the payoff period to slip to 5-4.

The Scores:

Ginebra 112 – Standhardinger 31, Brownlee 29, Malonzo 16, Gray 12, Pinto 12, Thompson 7, Pringle 5, Dillinger 0.

Meralco 107 – McDaniels 28, Maliksi 23, Newsome 15, Black 14, Hodge 10, Quinto 10, Banchero 5, Almazan 2, Caram 0, Jose 0.

Quarterscores: 32-37, 54-61, 76-80, 112-107.