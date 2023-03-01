^

Sports

Lady Spikers earn dominant win over Fighting Maroons, take share of early UAAP lead

Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 9:07pm
Lady Spikers earn dominant win over Fighting Maroons, take share of early UAAP lead
Angel Canino
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — De La Salle University made swift work of University of the Philippines, 25-14, 25-20, 25-14, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Wednesday.

Rookie Angel Canino continued her impressive start with 13 points on 11 attacks and two service aces to go with six excellent receptions.

Jolina Dela Cruz added 12 points of her own, including four blocks, while Thea Gagate chimed 10 points, all from spikes.

"Sigh of relief na last time medyo hindi maganda yung naging umpisa namin siguro sobrang tight so kinausap lang namin yung mga bata na ibalik lang yung sistema," said La Salle interim head coach Noel Orcullo.

Canino dominated to end the second frame with three of the last four Lady Spikers points to turn a 21-19 close affair into a 25-20 set win.

Then it was all La Salle in the third period with a blazing 9-1 start that left the Fighting Maroons for good.

The Lady Spikers improved to 2-0 for a share of the lead with National University. Meanwhile, UP slid to 0-2.

Stephanie Bustrillo was the lone Fighting Maroon in double figures with 10 points, while Alyssa Bertolano and Nina Ytang got seven and six points, respectively. 

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw
No blame game for Gilas in tough loss to Jordan, says Parks

No blame game for Gilas in tough loss to Jordan, says Parks

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
As their comeback from 25 points down fell painstakingly short after some crucial misses from the charity stripe and the field...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP women's volleyball: NU survive Adamson challenge for 2-0 start

UAAP women's volleyball: NU survive Adamson challenge for 2-0 start

9 hours ago
This is NU's first five-setter since March 4, 2020 when it escaped University of Santo Tomas, 22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20,...
Sports
fbtw
No shoo-ins for Gilas roster in FIBA World Cup

No shoo-ins for Gilas roster in FIBA World Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Every seat in the Gilas Pilipinas’ Final 12 lineup for the 2023 FIBA World Cup is up for grabs among an expected bevy...
Sports
fbtw

Barefield ineligible for Japan

By Joaquin Henson | 23 hours ago
Fil-Am guard Sedrick Barefield hopes his performance with the Bay Area Dragons in the EASL Champions Week in Japan starting today will clear the air on what he plans to do moving forward. At the moment, Barefield...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Former PBA Rookie of the Year Boybits Victoria dies at 50

Former PBA Rookie of the Year Boybits Victoria dies at 50

By Luisa Morales | 40 minutes ago
Victoria was picked third overall by Swift in 1994 and won Rookie of the Year honors.
Sports
fbtw
TNT absorbs beating vs host team in EASL opener

TNT absorbs beating vs host team in EASL opener

By Luisa Morales | 55 minutes ago
The Brex, reigning champions in the Japan B. League, blew the game wide open in the second stanza when they outscored the...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP men's volleyball: NU goes 2-0; UST bests FEU in rivalry match

UAAP men's volleyball: NU goes 2-0; UST bests FEU in rivalry match

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Bulldogs rode a hot start that saw them lead in the first set, 10-1, to set the pace for the rest of the match. Ken Malinis...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings storm back against Bolts in bid for playoff bonus

Gin Kings storm back against Bolts in bid for playoff bonus

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Christian Standhardinger imposed his will inside with 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while Justin Brownlee did not...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women gets needed boost as Navy graduates Bernardino, Tongco return to national team

Gilas women gets needed boost as Navy graduates Bernardino, Tongco return to national team

4 hours ago
Program director and concurrent national team coach Pat Aquino was on hand for the duo's recognition rites on Tuesday at Fort...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with