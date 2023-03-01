Lady Spikers earn dominant win over Fighting Maroons, take share of early UAAP lead

MANILA, Philippines — De La Salle University made swift work of University of the Philippines, 25-14, 25-20, 25-14, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Wednesday.

Rookie Angel Canino continued her impressive start with 13 points on 11 attacks and two service aces to go with six excellent receptions.

Jolina Dela Cruz added 12 points of her own, including four blocks, while Thea Gagate chimed 10 points, all from spikes.

"Sigh of relief na last time medyo hindi maganda yung naging umpisa namin siguro sobrang tight so kinausap lang namin yung mga bata na ibalik lang yung sistema," said La Salle interim head coach Noel Orcullo.

Canino dominated to end the second frame with three of the last four Lady Spikers points to turn a 21-19 close affair into a 25-20 set win.

Then it was all La Salle in the third period with a blazing 9-1 start that left the Fighting Maroons for good.

The Lady Spikers improved to 2-0 for a share of the lead with National University. Meanwhile, UP slid to 0-2.

Stephanie Bustrillo was the lone Fighting Maroon in double figures with 10 points, while Alyssa Bertolano and Nina Ytang got seven and six points, respectively.