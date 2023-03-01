^

Sports

Gilas women gets needed boost as Navy graduates Bernardino, Tongco return to national team

Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 6:51pm
Gilas women gets needed boost as Navy graduates Bernardino, Tongco return to national team
L-R Afril Bernardino, Coach Pat Aquino, and Andrea Tongco
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Afril Bernardino and Andrea Tongco are raring to get back on the grind for Gilas Pilipinas Women after graduating from the Philippine Navy.

Program director and concurrent national team coach Pat Aquino was on hand for the duo's recognition rites on Tuesday at Fort Bonifacio.

"We're very proud of these girls. They continue to show that they aren't just ready to answer the call of the country on the basketball court but also now on the field as they are officially part of the Navy," he said.

Bernardino and Tongco completed the Sailor Basic Course as part of Mahitala (Mandaragat na Hinubog ng Talino at Lakas) Class 22, 23, 24, and 25.

Aquino is excited to have the two back in the fold, with their partnership dating back to their days in National University.

The two are sure to give Gilas Pilipinas Women a boost as they prepare for the big events this year.

Slated in the coming months are the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May, where the Philippines seeks to claim a third straight gold medal; and the 2023 Fiba Women's Asia Cup in Australia in July, where the country seeks to remain in the Division A.

"We can't wait to have Afril and Andrea rejoin our pool," said Aquino. "We're just eternally grateful for the schools and the clubs who are very supportive of the national team and continue to be our partners in advancing the cause of women's basketball here in our country."

BASKETBALL

GILAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw

Barefield ineligible for Japan

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
Fil-Am guard Sedrick Barefield hopes his performance with the Bay Area Dragons in the EASL Champions Week in Japan starting today will clear the air on what he plans to do moving forward. At the moment, Barefield...
Sports
fbtw
Competing in Asian Teamfight Tactics tiff a dream come true for sole Philippine bet

Competing in Asian Teamfight Tactics tiff a dream come true for sole Philippine bet

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
Currently at the top of leaderboard in the country, Vibar has been competing in locally organized TFT tournaments, even finishing...
Sports
fbtw
'I won't back down:' Loman welcomes call-out from ONE bantamweight champ Andrade

'I won't back down:' Loman welcomes call-out from ONE bantamweight champ Andrade

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Right after being named champion as he beat former titlist John Lineker via corner stoppage, Andrade pointed to Loman as his...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Martinez looks to make splash in UFC 285

Fil-Am Martinez looks to make splash in UFC 285

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Martinez (10-3-0) will face South African Cameron Saaiman (7-0-0) in a bantamweight match in the preliminary matches.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PBA 'Iron Man' Tenorio misses first game in 17 years due to injury

PBA 'Iron Man' Tenorio misses first game in 17 years due to injury

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Tenorio, who has played a whopping 744 straight games in a row, was not on the bench for Ginebra San Miguel's game against...
Sports
fbtw
Fuel Masters trounce all-Filipino Elasto Painters, gain ground in playoff race

Fuel Masters trounce all-Filipino Elasto Painters, gain ground in playoff race

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The Fuel Masters took early command, leading by as many as 23 points, but needed a late-game composure to hold off the All-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles barge into win column with romp of Lady Warriors

Blue Eagles barge into win column with romp of Lady Warriors

1 hour ago
Faith Nisperos and Gandler topscored for Ateneo with 14 points apiece, while rookie Geezel Tsunashima tallied 13 points in...
Sports
fbtw
'Super Marco' gets Player of the Week nod as BREN gains ground in MPL

'Super Marco' gets Player of the Week nod as BREN gains ground in MPL

1 hour ago
Super Marco spearheaded the former world champion’s convincing 2-0 victories over Nexplay EVOS and TNC, respectively,...
Sports
fbtw
St. Jude sweeps Xavier for PCYAA crown

St. Jude sweeps Xavier for PCYAA crown

1 hour ago
Kobe Chong exploded for 29 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and five steals as the two-seed Green Knights claimed their fourth...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with