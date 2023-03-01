^

PBA 'Iron Man' Tenorio misses first game in 17 years due to injury

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 6:45pm
LA Tenorio
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The streak has ended for the PBA's very own "Iron Man" LA Tenorio, who saw his record of consecutive games played in the league snapped on Wednesday.

Tenorio, who has played a whopping 744 straight games in a row, was not on the bench for Ginebra San Miguel's game against the Meralco Bolts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

He was reported to have suffered a groin injury. The STAR's John Bryan Ulanday reported the injury to be an "aggravated sports hernia injury".

Since being drafted by the San Miguel Beermen fourth overall in the 2006 NBA draft, Tenorio has never missed a game.

His 744 straight games played is an all-time record for the PBA.

With his streak broken, the longest active streak for consecutive games played in the league is now held by Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots' Mark Barroca.

Barroca has played 538 games straight.

At half time, the Bolts were leading the Gin Kings, 61-54, as the latter misses the services of Tenorio.

The 38-year-old is an eight-time PBA champion, a four-time PBA Finals MVP, and a one-time PBA Best Player of the Conference.

He was also named a PBA All-Star 10 times.

