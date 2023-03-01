Fuel Masters trounce all-Filipino Elasto Painters, gain ground in playoff race

Games Thursday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. – Terrafirma vs Phoenix

6:45 p.m. – Northport vs Magnolia

MANILA, Philippines — Streaking Phoenix Super LPG pounced on the import-less Rain or Shine, 114-106, and beefed up its place in the playoff picture of the PBA Governors’ Cup Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Fuel Masters took early command, leading by as many as 23 points, but needed a late-game composure to hold off the All-Filipino Elasto Painters for third straight win from a winless start in the season-ending tourney.

Phoenix, which got off to a wrong foot at 0-3 then 1-5, thus kept a stranghlehold of solo No. 8 spot at 4-5 with a fighting chance to crack the top four for a playoff bonus.

Five players finished in double figures for the wards of interim coach Jamike Jarin, led by RR Garcia with 17 points, six rebounds and two assists in only 18 minutes of play.

Rookie Encho Serrano, fresh off a Cignal Play – PBA Press Corps Player of the Week citation, picked up from where he left off with 17 points as well on a 7-of-11 clip including three triples.

Jason Perkins (16), Du’vaughn Maxwell (15) and Tyler Tio (14) provided coverage for Phoenix.

“I’d like to give kudos to coach Yeng Guiao, his coaching staff and the players. They were at a disadvantage; we went up big but you saw the heart in them. We lost composure but we took it. This team is maturing already,” said Jarin.

“It feels good (to be on a streak and solo 8th place) but we don’t look good yet because we’re not yet in the .500 mark. Our next games are the most important.”

Up against ROS which missed the services of new import Jordan Tolbert after going over the 6-foot-6 height requirement for Govs’ Cup, Phoenix capitalized and unloaded a 16-0 first-quarter closeout for a 29-14 lead.

The Fuel Masters even widened the gap at 50-27 midway through the second quarter, which proved as the telling tale in the match as ROS found it too steep of a mountain to climb despite striking within four, 106-110, off a Rey Nambatac’s bucket in the last minute.

Maxwell hit a lay-up the next possession as Tio and Larry Muyang split their charities for the final count.

Leonard Santillan (14) and Norbert Torres (14) led the fight for the Elasto Painters (2-7) in yet another import struggle after replacing Michael Qualls with Greg Smith II, who unfortunately went down with a hamstring injury.

The Scores:

Phoenix 114 – Garcia 17, Serrano 17, Perkins 16, Maxwell 15, Tio 14, Muyang 8, Manganti 7, Mocon 7, Lalata 6, Jazul 3, Lojera 3, Alejandro 1, Camacho 0, Adamos 0, Go 0.

Rain or Shine 106 – Santillan 14, Torres 14, Belga 13, Nambatac 11, Mamuyac 10, Borboran 8, Ildefonso 7, Nieto 6, Yap 5, Demusis 5, Norwood 5, Caracut 5, Asistio 3, Ponferrada 0, Clarito 0.

Quarterscores: 29-14, 67-46, 89-76, 114-106.