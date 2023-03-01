Blue Eagles barge into win column with romp of Lady Warriors

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo de Manila University entered the win column with a 25-17, 25-23, 24-26, 25-10 victory over University of the East, Wednesday in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

With the Blue Eagles at match point in the third, 24-22, Riza Nogales started UE's comeback with a quick attack followed by Vanie Gandler's error for the deuce.

Jel Quizon then went back-to-back with a block and an ace to extend the game, 26-24.

But Ateneo's answer was resounding, opening the fourth with eight straight points en route to the win.

"A win is a win. We're happy for this first win. We may not want how it ends but of course syempre UE naman played well," said Blue Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro.

Faith Nisperos and Gandler topscored for Ateneo with 14 points apiece, while rookie Geezel Tsunashima tallied 13 points in just three sets of play.

Roma Mae Doromal was steady with 14 digs and eight excellent receptions, while AC Miner added eight points of her own.

The Blue Eagles joined Adamson University, Far Eastern University, and University of Santo Tomas at 1-1, while UE slid to 0-2.

KC Cepada carried the fight for the Lady Warriors with 14 points, while Nogales had nine.