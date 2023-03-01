^

Sports

UST bounces back with sweep of FEU

Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 5:19pm
UST bounces back with sweep of FEU
Eya Laure
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas finished Far Eastern University in straight sets, 25-16, 28-26, 25-21, to post its first win in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Wednesday.

After an easy first set triumph, the Tigresses had to double time in the second with FEU taking control majority of the frame.

Renren Peñafiel hammered a crosscourt kill before setter Cassie Carballo blocked Alyzza Devosora to give UST the 2-0 advantage.

Back-to-back points for the Lady Tamaraws brought them to within two in the third period, 21-23, but Jonna Perdido went off the block before FEU committed a net touch violation.

"We're happy kasi back on track kami. Napolish naman namin kung ano yung naging errors nung last game namin especially endgame," said UST head coach Kungfu Reyes.

Eya Laure led the Tigresses anew with 17 points in 14 attacks, two blocks, and a service ace laced with five digs and five excellent receptions.

Second-stringers Perdido and Peñafiel shone with 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Imee Hernandez was also activated with nine points.

The Tigresses forged a three-way tie at 1-1 with FEU and Adamson University.

Devosora had a team-high 14 points for the Lady Tamaraws, while Jovelyn Fernandez made 13 points.

Chenie Tagaod, who did not play in the third frame, was held to just two points.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw
Ryukyu's Carl Tamayo looks forward to facing Beermen in EASL

Ryukyu's Carl Tamayo looks forward to facing Beermen in EASL

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
With Tamayo's new team grouped together with the PBA powerhouse in Group A of the regional tiff, he says that he is excited...
Sports
fbtw

Barefield ineligible for Japan

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Fil-Am guard Sedrick Barefield hopes his performance with the Bay Area Dragons in the EASL Champions Week in Japan starting today will clear the air on what he plans to do moving forward. At the moment, Barefield...
Sports
fbtw
'I won't back down:' Loman welcomes call-out from ONE bantamweight champ Andrade

'I won't back down:' Loman welcomes call-out from ONE bantamweight champ Andrade

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Right after being named champion as he beat former titlist John Lineker via corner stoppage, Andrade pointed to Loman as his...
Sports
fbtw
Competing in Asian Teamfight Tactics tiff a dream come true for sole Philippine bet

Competing in Asian Teamfight Tactics tiff a dream come true for sole Philippine bet

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
Currently at the top of leaderboard in the country, Vibar has been competing in locally organized TFT tournaments, even finishing...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blue Eagles barge into win column with romp of Lady Warriors

Blue Eagles barge into win column with romp of Lady Warriors

7 minutes ago
Faith Nisperos and Gandler topscored for Ateneo with 14 points apiece, while rookie Geezel Tsunashima tallied 13 points in...
Sports
fbtw
'Super Marco' gets Player of the Week nod as BREN gains ground in MPL

'Super Marco' gets Player of the Week nod as BREN gains ground in MPL

17 minutes ago
Super Marco spearheaded the former world champion’s convincing 2-0 victories over Nexplay EVOS and TNC, respectively,...
Sports
fbtw
St. Jude sweeps Xavier for PCYAA crown

St. Jude sweeps Xavier for PCYAA crown

25 minutes ago
Kobe Chong exploded for 29 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and five steals as the two-seed Green Knights claimed their fourth...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas get glimpse of World Cup glory as winners trophy stops in Philippines

Filipinas get glimpse of World Cup glory as winners trophy stops in Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 33 minutes ago
Set to remain in the country until Thursday, March 2, the trophy was displayed at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas turns focus to SEA Games bid

Gilas turns focus to SEA Games bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The SEA Games, where Gilas owns the most gold medals with 18, is slated on May 5-17 in Phnom Penh while the World Cup is on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with