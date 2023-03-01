UST bounces back with sweep of FEU

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas finished Far Eastern University in straight sets, 25-16, 28-26, 25-21, to post its first win in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Wednesday.

After an easy first set triumph, the Tigresses had to double time in the second with FEU taking control majority of the frame.

Renren Peñafiel hammered a crosscourt kill before setter Cassie Carballo blocked Alyzza Devosora to give UST the 2-0 advantage.

Back-to-back points for the Lady Tamaraws brought them to within two in the third period, 21-23, but Jonna Perdido went off the block before FEU committed a net touch violation.

"We're happy kasi back on track kami. Napolish naman namin kung ano yung naging errors nung last game namin especially endgame," said UST head coach Kungfu Reyes.

Eya Laure led the Tigresses anew with 17 points in 14 attacks, two blocks, and a service ace laced with five digs and five excellent receptions.

Second-stringers Perdido and Peñafiel shone with 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Imee Hernandez was also activated with nine points.

The Tigresses forged a three-way tie at 1-1 with FEU and Adamson University.

Devosora had a team-high 14 points for the Lady Tamaraws, while Jovelyn Fernandez made 13 points.

Chenie Tagaod, who did not play in the third frame, was held to just two points.