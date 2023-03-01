No blame game for Gilas in tough loss to Jordan, says Parks

MANILA, Philippines — Ray Parks Jr. said that Gilas Pilipinas isn't pointing fingers after absorbing a tough loss to Jordan, 91-90, in their final game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue last Monday.

As their comeback from 25 points down fell painstakingly short after some crucial misses from the charity stripe and the field in the endgame, the team isn't keen on hanging their heads.

Related Stories Thompson vows to be better after botched charities in Gilas loss to Jordan

Scottie Thompson had the chance to give the Philippines the lead with 30 ticks left in the ball game when he was sent to the charity stripe off of an offensive rebound.

But the reigning PBA MVP missed both.

Parks himself then missed on the go-ahead game winner as time expired even as Gilas Pilipinas got a good look at the basket.

Despite the stinging loss to end their campaign, Parks says they're holding their heads up.

"Nah, to us, it was just trying to get the stop and really pushing. Kasi we wanted to stay solid, we had seven more seconds on the clock and it was like, it was another good shot attempt," Parks said of what transpired after Thompson's misses at the line.

"So, it just happened that Dwight [Ramos] passed me the ball and gosh, I wish I would've made that shot but I mean you know, God's plan, wrong place and we should've have never put ourselves in that position anyway," he added.

After the game, Parks and the rest of Gilas huddled together and seemed to talk before heading to the locker rooms. According to Parks, they were all just trying to lift themselves up.

"Wala, keep our heads up lang naman and don't let that pull us down lalo na parte ni Scottie, right? Scottie's such a great player, everybody, it could happen to anybody. We just wanted to let him know that we still trust him and the end of the day, he's a huge part of what we're trying to do," he said.

Parks also assured that there were no ill feelings on anybody's end and they are simply trying to be the best that they can for the country.

"Like this team is so pure, and yun nga, we just want to represent our country the best that we could and tulungan lang talaga," he said.

As the Asian Qualifiers draw to a close, Gilas shifts their focus to the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia where they will attempt to return to the top after ending a gold medal streak in Vietnam last year.