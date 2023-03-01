^

UAAP women's volleyball: NU survive Adamson challenge for 2-0 start

March 1, 2023
MANILA, Philippines — National University survived Adamson University's tough challenge in a thriller, 25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 22-25, 15-10, to go 2-0 in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Wednesday.

The Lady Bulldogs stretched their winning streak to 20 games dating back to Season 82, while pulling the Lady Falcons down to 1-1.

This is NU's first five-setter since March 4, 2020 when it escaped University of Santo Tomas, 22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13.

"Na-force rin kami ni Adamson talaga na maglaro kung hanggang saan kami. Magandang experience din siya kasi last season walang fifth set," said Lady Bulldogs head coach Karl Dimaculangan.

Adamson built a huge 16-10 lead in the third but Alyssa Solomon took charge for NU's comeback to send the game to match point, 25-24.

But Solomon's service in the ensuing play sailed out before Trisha Tubu and Kate Santiago went back-to-back to give the Lady Falcons the third, 27-25.

Rizza Cruz then showed her might in the fourth, taking care of Adamson's last four points, three coming off blocks, to extend the game to a deciding frame, 25-22.

With the Lady Falcons just within one in the fifth, 9-10, Mhicaela Belen started NU's pull-away with back-to-back crosscourt kills before Erin Pangilinan, Solomon, and Camilla Lamina joined in the fun to finish the match, 15-10.

Solomon erupted for 28 points on 27 attacks and an ace, while Belen produced an all-around performance of 23 points, 18 excellent receptions, and 12 digs.

Cess Robles added 13 points, including three service aces, while Erin Pangilinan also breached double figures with 12 points.

Kate Santiago led the Lady Falcons with 20 points and 15 excellent receptions, while Trisha Tubu and Lorene Toring chimed in with 16 and 12 points, respectively.

