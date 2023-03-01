^

'I won't back down:' Loman welcomes call-out from ONE bantamweight champ Andrade

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 9:48am
'I won't back down:' Loman welcomes call-out from ONE bantamweight champ Andrade
Stephen Loman
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Stephen Loman heard the message loud and clear from newly crowned ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade as he was called out as the next contender for the belt in ONE Fight Night 7 last weekend.

Right after being named champion for beating former titlist John Lineker via corner stoppage, Andrade pointed to Loman as his next foe.

"You all know we got a contender in line. Loman, you want this? Come get it," Andrade said in the post-fight interview.

Loman didn't take long in responding, as he already had his eye on the belt for a long time as well.

A former champion in his last promotion, the Team Lakay fighter now wants to conquer the bantamweight division in ONE Championship.

"I felt thrilled when he mentioned my name. He knows I'm next on his list and for sure, I won't back down from this fight," Loman said.

Loman is currently the third-ranked contender for the crown, with only Lineker ranked higher at second. The top-rank contender slot is currently vacant as Andrade moved up to world champion.

In his most recent fight last November, Loman dominated another former titlist in Bibiano Fernandes, setting him up for the title conversation.

Now that Andrade has mentioned Loman's name, the latter is simply waiting for the chance to compete for the title.

As it stands, Loman can help the Philippines regain a world championship belt after the country was left without a title as Joshua Pacio relinquished his strawweight belt to Americna Jarred Brooks last December.

"I'd say, congratulations on the win. [Andrade] performed well. I am ready to accept his challenge and I would love to fight him anytime, anywhere," said Loman.

