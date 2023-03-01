^

Competing in Asian Teamfight Tactics tiff a dream come true for sole Philippine bet

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 9:34am
Competing in Asian Teamfight Tactics tiff a dream come true for sole Philippine bet
Allen Raye "ARaye" Vibar will compete as the sole Philippine bet in the Teamfight Tactics Asian Cup
Riot Games

MANILA, Philippines — Riot Games is set to crown the best Teamfight Tactics player in Asia this weekend with the Asian Cup seeing the top 16 players across the region competing for a prize pool of $40,000.

With Riot Games self-publishing Teamfight Tactics (TFT) in Southeast Asia (SEA) since the start of 2023, the game developer has also begun to operate TFT esports in the region, marking the first time that players from Southeast Asian eligible to compete. 

Out of the 16 players, one is raising the banner of the Philippines — Allen Raye "ARaye" Vibar.

Currently at the top of leaderboard in the country, Vibar has been competing in locally organized TFT tournaments, even finishing first in the AcadArena ACES TFT tournament back in 2021.

Vibar was one of the top five players of TFT based on the current leaderboard and was invited to take part in the first SEA Regional Qualifiers where he booked his slot to participate in the Asian Cup after finishing in the top six.

In an online interview with Philstar.com, Vibar shared that he is feeling the pressure as he is the only Filipino left in the competition.

"As the sole Philippine rep of course maraming pressure especially [during the] SEA Regionals [kasi] dalawa lang kaming PH rep [na natira] and ako lang ang nakapasok ng days 2 and 3 [of the tournament]. I am happy na maraming nag-susupport sakin na Pinoy during the final day even if I only finished 6th. Still, I was able to qualify naman for Asian Cup so I'm happy," shared Vibar.

Prior to Riot taking over the publishing of League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics in the region, Vibar competed in open tournaments, mostly in the Oceania and North America regions as there were no local tournaments he could compete in.

"It was [always] my dream to participate in the world championship but due to [the publisher at that time], Garena, we don't have a lot of tournaments locally, so that is why sumasali na lang ako sa mga open tournaments sa OCE at NA region. Even if midnight or early morning yung tournaments, I would still try to join. Kaya nung inannounce na Riot will be self-publishing TFT, I was very excited and then after a few months [ayun] I was invited for the SEA Qualifiers."

The TFT Asian Cup will begin on March 3.

