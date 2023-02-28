No shoo-ins for Gilas roster in FIBA World Cup

Will it be NBA star Jordan Clarkson who dons the Gilas Pilipinas jersey as its naturalized player in this year's FIBA World Cup?

MANILA, Philippines – Every seat in the Gilas Pilipinas’ Final 12 lineup for the 2023 FIBA World Cup is up for grabs among an expected bevy of candidates, including the spot for the team’s naturalized player.

Contrary to expectations that a Gilas core led by a sure naturalized player is already in place after testing different casts in the grueling Asian Qualifiers, national team program director and head coach Chot Reyes said there is no player with a “lock” at the moment with still five months to go before the World Cup.

“There are no shoo-ins in the team. There's no one with a lock, and that goes for everyone. So right now, there are no shoo-ins. That goes for all the local players, and even the naturalized players,” assured Reyes in the aftermath of a roller-coaster campaign across all six qualifying windows since last year.

Gilas wrapped up its campaign with a tough 91-90 setback against Jordan in the final window over the weekend at the Philippine Arena – paving the way for a clear cut view on the real show that is the World Cup to be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia in August.

The Nationals, who have automatically booked a World Cup ticket a long time ago as the main host, trailed by as many as 25 points before a missed free throws by Scottie Thompson and game-winner of Ray Parks at the buzzer denied them an epic come-from-behind win in front of home fans.

As tough as the loss was as Gilas had its four-game run snapped including a 107-96 on Friday against Lebanon, a silver lining in new naturalized player Justin Brownlee rose and shed a suddenly intriguing light to the team’s reinforcement slot.

The resident Barangay Ginebra import flashed his brilliance in a historic Philippine debut highlighted by a 41-point eruption — tied for highest in the entire Qualifiers — against Jordan that raised comparisons with NBA ace Jordan Clarkson as the Gilas’ man for the World Cup.

Calls for Brownlee, instead of Clarkson, to be considered as Gilas’ naturalized player for the World Cup grew louder after his magnificent performance marked by natural fit and chemistry with his teammates owing to familiarity of local play as Ginebra’s import for seven years and counting.

But Reyes said it’s a dilemma that the Nationals would cross when they get on the bridge, saying that Gilas has a luxury of options with center Ange Kouame also on deck as its other naturalized player.

“Well, first of all, with Justin's performance, there's little to say. You all saw how effective Justin is and how well he played. As regards who the naturalized player is, Justin has always known that he makes himself available for whatever is required by the team,” said Reyes

“If we need someone to play in specific tournaments, if we need someone to play as a back-up for Jordan Clarkson, he's willing to play that role.”

Gilas, which will have the Southeast Asian Games first before embarking on a three-month World Cup build-up, fielded different line-ups from the PBA, collegiate and overseas leagues in six qualifying windows led by Dwight Ramos as the only player to see action all throughout.

Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, Kiefer Ravena, Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Parks, CJ Perez and Carl Tamayo were among the Gilas players to have played several windows with Clarkson suiting up in the fourth window including a home debut at the Mall of Asia Arena against Saudi Arabia.