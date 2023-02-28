Manila Stars, Super Rangers remain unbeaten in 7s Football

MANILA, Philippines – Men’s Division One leaders Super Rangers Football Club and Manila Stars Football Club remain on a collision course after the two sides handled separate foes to remain unbeaten in the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley Hill Stadium last Sunday, February 26.

Super Rangers crushed Maharlika Manila, 9-1, to remain atop of the nine-team division with a plus-13 in terms of goal differential. Maharlika Manila is at the bottom of the group with a 0-2 slate and minus-14 in terms of goal difference.

Manila Stars likewise stayed unbeaten after a close encounter with Africa United for a 2-1 win. The 3-0 Stars have a plus-three goal differential; good for second spot.

Manila Lopsy FC made it two straight after losing on Opening Day. They turned back En Fuego, 4-1, and have a plus-seven goal differential. En Fuego, for the second straight weekend, lost by the same scoreline. They have a minus-eight in terms of goal difference.

Manila Digger, champions from two seasons ago, entered the win column with a 3-2 triumph over Black Amigos.

Sino FC, which earned a bye this past weekend, will return to action on Sunday, March 5, against Black Amigos in a 5 p.m. game. Manila Stars looks for win No. 4 against En Fuego at 6 p.m. while Maharlika Manila hopes to nab its first dub against a resurgent Manila Digger at 7 p.m. The main match pits Super Rangers clash against Manila Lopsy at 8 p.m.