^

Sports

Manila Stars, Super Rangers remain unbeaten in 7s Football

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 28, 2023 | 1:26pm
Manila Stars, Super Rangers remain unbeaten in 7s Football

MANILA, Philippines – Men’s Division One leaders Super Rangers Football Club and Manila Stars Football Club remain on a collision course after the two sides handled separate foes to remain unbeaten in the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley Hill Stadium last Sunday, February 26.

Super Rangers crushed Maharlika Manila, 9-1, to remain atop of the nine-team division with a plus-13 in terms of goal differential. Maharlika Manila is at the bottom of the group with a 0-2 slate and minus-14 in terms of goal difference.

Manila Stars likewise stayed unbeaten after a close encounter with Africa United for a 2-1 win. The 3-0 Stars have a plus-three goal differential; good for second spot.

Manila Lopsy FC made it two straight after losing on Opening Day. They turned back En Fuego, 4-1, and have a plus-seven goal differential. En Fuego, for the second straight weekend, lost by the same scoreline. They have a minus-eight in terms of goal difference.

Manila Digger, champions from two seasons ago, entered the win column with a 3-2 triumph over Black Amigos.

Sino FC, which earned a bye this past weekend, will return to action on Sunday, March 5, against Black Amigos in a 5 p.m. game. Manila Stars looks for win No. 4 against En Fuego at 6 p.m. while Maharlika Manila hopes to nab its first dub against a resurgent Manila Digger at 7 p.m. The main match pits Super Rangers clash against Manila Lopsy at 8 p.m.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater...
Sports
fbtw
Heartbreaker on home front

Heartbreaker on home front

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Tit for tat.
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson or Brownlee? Gilas still undecided on naturalized player for FIBA World Cup

Clarkson or Brownlee? Gilas still undecided on naturalized player for FIBA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Utah Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson looks to be the favorite to get the spot, but Reyes was quick to shoot down any certainty...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas key is togetherness

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes is a firm believer in building chemistry founded on trust and that was the key to the Philippines’ 107-96 win over Lebanon in the sixth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window at the...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson vows to be better after botched charities in Gilas loss to Jordan

Thompson vows to be better after botched charities in Gilas loss to Jordan

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
With a chance to put the home team up by one with 30 ticks left in the game, Thompson missed both his shots from the charity...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Serrano ignites Phoenix's rise, wins weekly PBA player citation

Serrano ignites Phoenix's rise, wins weekly PBA player citation

46 minutes ago
Quick-fire rookie Encho Serrano served as one of the fuels who sparked Phoenix's soar.
Sports
fbtw
Randle, Quickley shine as Knicks sink Celtics

Randle, Quickley shine as Knicks sink Celtics

1 hour ago
Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley combined for 46 points as the in-form New York Knicks upset the Boston Celtics, 109-...
Sports
fbtw
Reports: Lakers&rsquo; LeBron James facing 'weeks' on sidelines with foot injury

Reports: Lakers’ LeBron James facing 'weeks' on sidelines with foot injury

1 hour ago
LeBron James could face multiple weeks on the sidelines after suffering a foot injury.
Sports
fbtw
Diaz, Bona share Escudero Cup top honors

Diaz, Bona share Escudero Cup top honors

14 hours ago
Top seed Jana Diaz thwarted Chloe Mercado, 6-3, 6-4, while No. 2 Kendrick Bona halted third ranked Lexious Cruz, 6-3, 6-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Villabrille, Padiz champs with upset win

Villabrille, Padiz champs with upset win

14 hours ago
Julius Villabrille and Solomon Padiz Jr. pulled off a stunner at the conclusion of the 2023 Philippine Badminton Open, taking...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with